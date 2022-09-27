Hollywood Power Duo! Jennifer Aniston & Jon Hamm Turn Heads In NYC While Filming 'The Morning Show': Photos
Jennifer Aniston and Jon Hamm seemed to be the perfect pair while filming The Morning Show in New York City. On Monday, September 26, the Friends actress and the Mad Man star were spotted on the streets of the Big Apple surrounded by eager fans as cameras rolled for the Apple+ series.
Aniston looked chic in a black blazer and dark wash skinny jeans with her golden locks outlining her face as she was seen behind the wheel of a vintage luxury car.
BRAD PITT JEALOUS OF JENNIFER ANISTON'S CLOSE FRIENDSHIP WITH EX JUSTIN THEROUX, ACTRESS 'FINDS IT SWEET'
Hamm, looking as handsome as ever in jeans, a grey t-shirt and a black jacket, was filming a scene where he gets into the vehicle with Aniston and drives off. The Baby Driver star will be joining the show as a cast regular for the upcoming third season alongside the blonde beauty, Reese Witherspoon and Billy Crudup.
Aniston may have had a certain glow about her due to the recent changes she has made in her life. As OK! exclusively reported, the We're the Millers actress has found "peace" after creating healthy boundaries between herself and her exes such as Justin Theroux and Brad Pitt.
"Jen wants people to like her — and they do,” the insider explained of Aniston, “but she has a habit of putting other people’s happiness before her own.”
JENNIFER ANISTON SENDS LOVE TO EX-HUSBAND JUSTIN THEROUX ON ACTOR'S 50TH BIRTHDAY: SEE THE GUSHY POSTS
“Getting rid of her toxic exes has definitely helped her find her happy place," the source dished. "Jen is such a yes-girl that even after she and Justin broke up, she was still his biggest cheerleader. She was always calling him to check in.”
“She had a good talk with Justin and explained why she needed to pull back, and he got it,” the insider close to the star revealed. “There are no hard feelings.”
Aniston had a similar conversation with her other ex-husband, Pitt. “The big irony is that Jen wound up being his go-to person to complain about his divorce,” the source said. “She told Brad that if he wants to talk, it has to be about happy stuff and that he can save the complaining for a professional."