Hollywood Power Duo! Jennifer Aniston & Jon Hamm Turn Heads In NYC While Filming 'The Morning Show': Photos

Hamm, looking as handsome as ever in jeans, a grey t-shirt and a black jacket, was filming a scene where he gets into the vehicle with Aniston and drives off. The Baby Driver star will be joining the show as a cast regular for the upcoming third season alongside the blonde beauty, Reese Witherspoon and Billy Crudup.

Aniston may have had a certain glow about her due to the recent changes she has made in her life. As OK! exclusively reported, the We're the Millers actress has found "peace" after creating healthy boundaries between herself and her exes such as Justin Theroux and Brad Pitt.