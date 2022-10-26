Matthew Perry Reveals Heated Animosity Towards Keanu Reeves: Why Does He 'Still Walk Among Us?'
In the midst of coping with the loss of his dearest friends, Matthew Perry admittedly built up strangely immense resentment towards Keanu Reeves.
“Why is it that the original thinkers like River Phoenix and Heath Ledger die, but Keanu Reeves still walks among us?” the 53-year-old questioned in his upcoming memoir, "Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing," set for release on Tuesday, November 1.
Perry debuted in his first movie, A Night in the Life of Jimmy Reardon, in 1988 alongside Phoenix — a lifelong friend of Reeves.
The romantic drama portrayed the two actors as the classic best friend duo, which quickly bonded their relationship just as much off the screen as it did while the cameras were rolling.
MATTHEW PERRY EXITED 'DON'T LOOK UP' AFTER HIS HEART STOPPED FOR 5 MINUTES DURING SURGERY
However, in 1993, Phoenix suffered a fatal overdose at the young age of 23, devastating the hearts of friends and fans alike.
“River was a beautiful man inside and out and too beautiful for this world, it turned out," Perry continued to remorse in his memoir. "It always seems to be the really talented guys who go down."
The Stand by Me star's tragic death pained the Friends alum in more ways than he could have known, as he recalled the weeping hardship he faced when he learned of his friend's untimely death.
MATTHEW PERRY ADMITS HE DUMPED '90S GIRLFRIEND JULIA ROBERTS BECAUSE HE WOULD 'NEVER BE ENOUGH' FOR HER
“I heard the screaming from my apartment; went back to bed; woke up to the news," the 17 Again actor recalled in his biography.
Perry's hatred toward Reeves didn't stop after Phoenix's death, as he seemingly turned his grief toward The Matrix star after he lost yet another friend Chris Farley to the devilish consequences of substance abuse.
At the midst of Perry's sitcom success and swirling addiction, the award-winning actor co-starred in Almost Heroes with the Saturday Night Live star.
The 1998 comedy was the final movie Farley filmed before his fatal overdose, which drowned Perry even deeper into his depression.
Although he never worked with Reeves in any acting roles and had no real relationship with the John Wick actor, aside from having mutual friendships, Perry still found himself asking why his closest pals had to die while the now-58-year-old continued to live.
“I punched a hole through Jennifer Aniston’s dressing room wall when I found out,” Perry wrote regarding Farley's death. “Keanu Reeves walks among us.”
Page Six reported details from Perry's upcoming memoir.