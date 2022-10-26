Matthew Perry Reveals Heated Animosity Towards Keanu Reeves: Why Does He 'Still Walk Among Us?'

Perry debuted in his first movie, A Night in the Life of Jimmy Reardon, in 1988 alongside Phoenix — a lifelong friend of Reeves.

The romantic drama portrayed the two actors as the classic best friend duo, which quickly bonded their relationship just as much off the screen as it did while the cameras were rolling.

MATTHEW PERRY EXITED 'DON'T LOOK UP' AFTER HIS HEART STOPPED FOR 5 MINUTES DURING SURGERY

However, in 1993, Phoenix suffered a fatal overdose at the young age of 23, devastating the hearts of friends and fans alike.