What Feud? Reese Witherspoon Shows 'Morning Show' Co-Star Jennifer Aniston's Social Love
Playing nice? Reese Witherspoon may be waving the white flag in her rumored feud with The Morning Show costar Jennifer Aniston.
The Legally Blonde star showed her fellow A-lister love on her Friday, August 12, post featuring Aniston's pup cuddled up to her as they lounged on a couch together. "Morning," the We're the Millers actress captioned three photos showing her tanned legs as she gently pets her pup's snout.
"Sweet doggie cuddles," Witherspoon gushed in the comments section adding a heart-eye emoji.
Aniston and her dog also received love from fans expressing their envy over her perfect morning and start to the weekend.
Witherspoon's comment on Aniston's post may have been her way of extending an olive branch after snatching an Emmy nod for their AppleTV+ show, while the brunette beauty did not receive any praise. OK! reported the costars have not been on the best of terms since the major snub.
"Jen's camp is privately briefing people that she wasn't trying to get a nomination this year and is happy for Reese," spilled a source, but behind closed doors, "She's fuming privately and very embarrassed." (Aniston was nominated for the show in 2020, but that seemingly didn't make the insult any less painful.)
The ladies may be professionals, with them both having an impressive career in Hollywood and even previously starring together on the '90s sitcom as sisters, but "there's a lot of eye-rolling," on set of The Morning Show, spilled a source.
And while there may be tension at work that is out of her control, Aniston is doing whatever she can in her personal life to make sure she maintains peace. As for how she does it? “Getting rid of her toxic exes has definitely helped her find her happy place," said a source.
Creating strict boundaries with her exes, starting with ex Brad Pitt, seemed to have made all the difference, as the insider exclusively explained to OK! that Aniston made it clear he couldn't use her as his personal therapist and sound board.
“She told Brad that if he wants to talk, it has to be about happy stuff and that he can save the complaining for a professional,” said the source. “Jen still cares about Brad, but she’s no longer willing to be used as this dumping ground for his personal problems.”
Aniston also gave John Mayor the boot, explaining she finally "had enough" of his "mind games" after seemingly trying to rekindle things but then never following through.
As for her ex-husband Justin Theroux, though they had an amicable split and still have love for her each other, Aniston decided to pull away from him for her own good. "After she and Justin broke up, she was still his biggest cheerleader,” explained the OK! source, noting it was time for that to change.