Explosive Revelations in Matthew Perry's Death Investigation: Sinister Infusion Therapy, the Infamous Ketamine Queen Arrest and More Shocking Twists

Before his death, Matthew Perry was open about having his first drink when he was 14, around 1983. Four years later, he found himself constantly drinking.

Meanwhile, his drug addiction began after he was prescribed Vicodin following a jet ski accident in 1997. His drug use worsened afterward, and he started ingesting at least 55 of the pills per day until he lost 128 pounds. He soon attempted to stay out of it by staying at the Hazelden Betty Ford facility in Minnesota for 28 days.

"It wasn't my intention to have a problem with it," he told People about his substance use in 2002. "But from the start, I liked how it made me feel, and I wanted to get more."