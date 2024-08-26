Explosive Revelations in Matthew Perry's Death Investigation: Sinister Infusion Therapy, the Infamous Ketamine Queen Arrest and More Shocking Twists
Matthew Perry's Substance Abuse Battle Started Before His Rise to Fame
Before his death, Matthew Perry was open about having his first drink when he was 14, around 1983. Four years later, he found himself constantly drinking.
Meanwhile, his drug addiction began after he was prescribed Vicodin following a jet ski accident in 1997. His drug use worsened afterward, and he started ingesting at least 55 of the pills per day until he lost 128 pounds. He soon attempted to stay out of it by staying at the Hazelden Betty Ford facility in Minnesota for 28 days.
"It wasn't my intention to have a problem with it," he told People about his substance use in 2002. "But from the start, I liked how it made me feel, and I wanted to get more."
Matthew Perry Tried to Maintain His Sobriety
For decades, the Friends actor went to rehab several times. In October 2023, he posted a rare photo of himself with his father, John Bennett Perry, writing, "Here is me, and my father John, both holding a beverage."
A few weeks after sharing the update, Matthew was found dead at the age of 54.
What Happened to Matthew Perry?
On October 28, 2023, the Los Angeles City Fire Department responded to Matthew's Los Angeles home, where they discovered him unresponsive in a bathtub. At the time, law enforcement sources said the authorities received a 911 call regarding a person who suffered from cardiac arrest hours after playing pickleball for two hours.
"We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of our beloved son and brother," the family said in a statement to People. "Matthew brought so much joy to the world, both as an actor and a friend. You all meant so much to him and we appreciate the tremendous outpouring of love."
The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner initially deferred the cause of death until the official autopsy confirmed Matthew died due to "acute effects of ketamine" and that "drowning, coronary artery disease, and the effects of buprenorphine (used to treat opioid use disorder)" contributed to his death.
An Investigation Was Launched to Track People Involved in Matthew Perry's Death
Following the revelation regarding Matthew's cause of death, the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) launched a probe to determine who provided the drug to the Three to Tango actor. The U.S. Postal Inspection Service was also involved in the investigation as the authorities assumed Matthew received narcotics via mail.
Law enforcement members said "multiple people" might be charged in connection to Matthew's passing.
Celebrities Were Linked to Matthew Perry's Death
Reports revealed that Brooke Mueller, Charlie Sheen's ex-wife, was questioned by the authorities several times and was asked to hand over her laptop and phone as part of the criminal investigation into Matthew's death.
The duo became friends after their stints in rehab.
On the other hand, Brooke's representatives defended the actress as she reportedly did not have a role in what happened. "I believe Ms. Mueller's past choices may have put her in a position to provide some incidental, anecdotal background to the authorities investigating Mr. Perry's death. Nothing more," said Attorney Gregory J. Pedrick.
In Touch released another report about an unnamed celebrity who was spotted visiting a doctor's office with Matthew. A source said they might have helped each other acquire the ketamine by referring one another to their doctors.
"If the feds had either one of their phones — especially [the second celeb's], because she doesn't erase her text messages — they would probably find conversations about the drug and 'How can I get extra?' Like, 'Oh, come see my doctor if you need more,'" said the source. "It will not look good for the celebrity."
Amid the probe, law enforcement sources told The Times the prosecutors would soon determine whether those people with ties to the case should be held responsible.
Multiple Arrests Were Made
After months of investigation, law enforcement sources confirmed to TMZ that several arrests — including two doctors — had been made as they determined that the ketamine Matthew consumed before his death was not legally prescribed to him. The five people charged after the probe include Dr. Salvador Plasencia, Jasveen Sangha, Kenneth Iwamasa, Dr. Mark Chavez and Erik Fleming.
According to the Associated Press, people close to the Almost Heroes star told coroner's investigators he was undergoing ketamine infusion therapy and was being treated by a psychiatrist and an anesthesiologist. On the other hand, the search warrant revealed text messages about Matthew and the price he was willing to pay to obtain the drug.
The court documents also divulged how the Serving Sara star obtained dozens of vials of the drug from one of the defendants alone.
Who Is the 'Ketamine Queen'?
Jasveen, one of the five people charged in connection with Matthew's death, has been dubbed the "Ketamine Queen" for infamously distributing the drug and other illegal substances from her North Hollywood-based "stash house" since 2019.
U.S. Attorney for California's Central District Martin Estrada said they found more than 80 vials of ketamine at the Ketamine Queen's "drug-selling emporium" alongside Xanax, cocaine and methamphetamine."
"These defendants cared more about profiting off of Mr. Perry than caring for his well-being" said Martin during a news conference on August 15.