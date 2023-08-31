Jennifer Aniston Looks Unbothered Leaving Pilates in L.A. After Ex-Husband Justin Theroux Was Seen Kissing Actress Nicole Brydon Bloom
It would only be a revenge body if she cared!
Jennifer Aniston seemed completely unbothered leaving her pilates class in Los Angeles on Wednesday, August 30, just one day after her ex-husband Justin Theroux was caught kissing actress Nicole Brydon Bloom.
The Friends star attempted to keep a low profile in a baseball cap and sunglasses, as she walked out of her workout wearing athletic couture while holding her phone and a water bottle, as seen in photos obtained by a news publication.
Aniston sported a racer back black tank top supporting the charity organization Stand Up to Cancer, which she paired with black leggings and flip flops.
The 54-year-old's post-workout sighting came shortly after her ex-husband had a romantic evening with a much-younger woman on Tuesday, August 29.
Theroux and Bloom, 29, were spotted on a double date at the Altro Paradiso restaurant in New York City.
The dynamic duo sealed their special night with a caught on camera kiss, as seen in a photo obtained by a separate news outlet.
After the intimate dinner, the group made their way to Ray's Bar, which Theroux co-owns with Succession star Nicholas Braun.
It seems The Leftovers actor and his new lady's romance has been going strong for a while now, as they were seen together at private Manhattan social club Zero Bond during a Netflix event back in February.
Aniston's carefree demeanor doesn't come as much of a surprise, considering she has remained on very good terms with her ex-husband since divorcing in 2017.
The former flames tied the knot in 2015, however, the exes announced in 2018 that they had legally ended their marriage at the end of the previous year in a joint statement shared with fans.
At the time, sources revealed the reason behind their split mainly stemmed from Theroux wanting to live in New York City, while Aniston enjoyed life in Los Angeles and didn't have a desire to move to the East Coast.
