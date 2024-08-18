OK Magazine
Reese Witherspoon 'Wants to' Set Up 'Morning Show' Costar Jennifer Aniston on a Date So 'They Can Have Some Fun Outside of Work': Source

Composite photo of Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston.
Source: MEGA

Reese Witherspoon thinks Jennifer Aniston is 'in desperate need of some romance.'

By:

Aug. 18 2024

Is Reese Witherspoon Jennifer Aniston’s new matchmaker?

After the Legally Blonde actress, 48, was spotted spending time with private equity financier Oliver Haarmann in New York City, a source revealed she wants her pal, 55, to have a romance of her own.

reese witherspoon jennifer aniston date fun outside work source
Source: MEGA

Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston work on 'The Morning Show' together.

“Reese is playing down this new romance, but it’s obvious she’s very all over him,” the insider spilled. “She totally lights up when she talks about him, and she’s now started saying that Jen needs to find a guy like him.”

It has been years since Aniston has been in a serious relationship, as she divorced her first husband, Brad Pitt, in 2005 and then moved on with her second husband, Justin Theroux, whom she split from in 2017.

reese witherspoon jennifer aniston date fun outside work source
Source: MEGA

Reese Witherspoon thinks Jennifer Aniston needs to 'get set up on a double date.'

“Reese spends a lot of time with Jen and knows firsthand the sort of rut she’s in, whether she wants to admit it or not,” the source continued. “A lot of people assume that Jen is just biding her time, but as far as Reese is concerned, she’s gone past the point of being picky. She’s convinced she’s in a state of paralysis when it comes to her dating life.”

Despite Aniston’s lack of romance, her Morning Show costar is apparently head over heels for Haarman.

reese witherspoon jennifer aniston date fun outside work source
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Aniston was previously married to Brad Pitt and Justin Theroux.

“Having this sort of companionship in her life again has made Reese realize how much she missed it, so she can only imagine how Jen is feeling after so long being single,” they shared. “Now, Reese has decided what [Jen] needs is to get set up on a double date so that she and this new guy she’s dating can help break the ice. Reese is confident, if they put the word out, there are plenty of decent men who would jump at the chance.”

Despite not wanting to “pressure” Aniston, Witherspoon hopes she can help out her friend, whom she met in 2000.

reese witherspoon jennifer aniston date fun outside work source
Source: MEGA

Reese Witherspoon is apparently convinced Jennifer Aniston is in 'paralysis when it comes to her dating life.'

“She just wants to set this up so they can kick back together and have some fun outside of work because she’s convinced Jen is in desperate need of some romance,” the insider said, noting, “[Aniston’s] been all work and no play for too long.”

Another source shared how Aniston and Witherspoon’s relationship has gotten quite close recently, as they have been enjoying time working together on the Morning Show, however, Aniston’s longtime bestie Courteney Cox is apparently feeling left out.

Source: OK!
“Jen and Reese are so tight these days, it’s become way more than a working relationship,” they stated. “It’s left Courteney complaining she’s losing her bestie.”

Life & Style reported on Witherspoon's supposed dating plans for Aniston.

