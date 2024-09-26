Jennifer Aniston's Trainer Dani Coleman Reveals Actress Isn't Afraid to 'Challenge Herself' During 'Intense' Workouts: 'Incredibly Hard-Working'

Dani Coleman, Director of Training and Head Trainer at Pvolve, has the opportunity to work out with Friends actress Jennifer Aniston, 55, who shows up ready to sweat each time!

"She’s incredibly hard-working and invested in taking care of herself! She’s not afraid to get her heart rate up and challenge herself. She sets aside one hour for herself, turns up the music and gets to work. She gravitates toward intense workouts but has come to realize that she doesn’t have to break her body to see results. It’s gratifying to see clients strip away archaic ideas of what they think working out should be!" Coleman exclusively tells OK! about Pvolve, the clinically backed fitness method that pairs low-impact functional movement (mimicking how your body moves in everyday life) with resistance-based equipment to enhance your physique and improve strength, mobility and stability.