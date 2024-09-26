Jennifer Aniston's Trainer Dani Coleman Reveals Actress Isn't Afraid to 'Challenge Herself' During 'Intense' Workouts: 'Incredibly Hard-Working'
Dani Coleman, Director of Training and Head Trainer at Pvolve, has the opportunity to work out with Friends actress Jennifer Aniston, 55, who shows up ready to sweat each time!
"She’s incredibly hard-working and invested in taking care of herself! She’s not afraid to get her heart rate up and challenge herself. She sets aside one hour for herself, turns up the music and gets to work. She gravitates toward intense workouts but has come to realize that she doesn’t have to break her body to see results. It’s gratifying to see clients strip away archaic ideas of what they think working out should be!" Coleman exclusively tells OK! about Pvolve, the clinically backed fitness method that pairs low-impact functional movement (mimicking how your body moves in everyday life) with resistance-based equipment to enhance your physique and improve strength, mobility and stability.
"I always encourage Jen to listen to her body! We always start our sessions with a check-in so I can make sure the workout meets her where she’s at that day! The beauty of Pvolve is that no matter if you are beginning your fitness journey or a total pro, there is a workout for everyone!" she continues.
Coleman says the Morning Show star loves to "integrate Pvolve equipment into her workouts, and we utilize all of our signature formats for a well-balanced workout! We mix Strength & Sculpt, Sculpt & Burn and our Progressive weight training formats. When it comes to equipment, some of our favorites are the p.band, p.3 trainer, gliders, and precision mat. We combine Pvolve’s unique equipment, heavier weights and our formats to provide a full-body challenging workout."
Pvolve has taken off, as it pairs "low-impact functional movement with resistance equipment, and because the method integrates all ranges of motion – side-to-side, front-to-back, and rotational," Coleman says. "It activates major and surrounding muscle groups to enhance the physique while improving strength, mobility, and stability. Pvolve is designed to build your body up without breaking it down, especially knowing that women experience a 3-8 percent decline in lean muscle mass per decade beginning in their late 30s. We have a variety of formats like our Progressive Weight Training format where we focus on combating those factors with heavier weights, proper form and functional movement patterns!"
"One of the big contributors to losing interest in working out is monotony. At Pvolve, no two workouts are the same. We offer members a diverse fitness experience wherever they are, featuring 1,400 classes on-demand, over 40 live classes per week through their interactive two-way Live Virtual Studio, and 44+ specialized workout series targeting areas like the lower back, pelvic floor, and menopause. We also have physical studio locations in New York, Chicago, and Los Angeles, and 14+ franchises across the U.S. and Canada, with more than 40 locations in development," she adds of the workout taking off.
Coleman joined the company in 2020 and is excited for what the future holds.
"I keep myself motivated by setting realistic goals with myself. Since my job is very physical, I have accepted that working out two to three times a week for myself is what is actually plausible! Other factors that help keep me moving: a good playlist and an accountability buddy," she shares.
"The best part of my job is watching my clients become stronger, more confident, and more at home in their bodies. The most challenging part about my job is the pure physicality of it and finding time to give back to myself," she adds. "I am so grateful that more people are taking note of this incredible game-changing method. My body and mind have fallen in love with this workout and I haven't looked back since. I love sharing this method and seeing it expand globally!"
If you want to move with Coleman, check out the West Hollywood studio or on-demand classes. You can also follow along @dani_bcoleman to stay up to date on all of her Pvolve adventures!