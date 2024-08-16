Jennifer Aydin Says Husband Bill Was 'Nervous' She Was Going to Leave Him After His Affair
Fresh off the heels of Real Housewives of New Jersey star Jennifer Aydin clapping back at Instagram users who tried alleging Bill Aydin cheated more than once, OK! caught up exclusively with Jennifer — and she did not hold back when talking about her marriage.
“People misinterpret when I say only once,” Jennifer exclusively told OK!. “What I mean is that it was only with one girl. It lasted a month or two.”
Once she forgave him, she “decided not to speak of it anymore for the sake of our relationship." “When you forgive, you can’t keep bringing up a thing that hurt your family — it will only cause a vicious cycle,” she shared. “He’s a good man that did a bad thing. A mistake that he’s so embarrassed and sorry about that I hate even mentioning it to him.”
While some people claim "once a cheater, always a cheater," Jennifer made it clear she doesn't subscribe to that mentality. “Maybe that’s the case if someone really is a cheater,” she shared. “But he’s not a cheater. He’s a man who cheated, and he just got caught up in a moment with someone who was extremely flirty and he got away from himself."
Jennifer also dished about how Bill reacted when she confronted him about the affair, noting that he was “scared s---less.” “He sat there and took my wrath and was so nervous I was going to leave him,” she shared. "I’m the one who decided to make it work.”
Jennifer went on to gush about her lover, noting he’s “the most honest man,” “never tells a lie” and is “there for everybody.”
While some have suggested Bill cheated again, Jennifer made it clear she would absolutely not be around if he did.
“At this stage in my life, there’s no way I’d ever stay if he did it to me again — ever,” she affirmed. “And he knows that — and he tries every day to make me happy.”
While viewers may think Bill likes being a part of RHONJ, Jennifer explained that is not the case and it’s something he’s doing just for her.
“The cameras make him uncomfortable,” she stated. “He’s a scientist, a doctor, a surgeon — he doesn’t like reality TV, but he does it for me. And when I get mad about certain behavior he has on camera, he tells me to just not include him then. He’s not a confrontational guy and he’s extremely polite and respectful.”
Explaining that they truly have a “healthy relationship,” Jennifer went on to note they do not keep any “major secrets” from one another but she “may not tell Bill” about her “latest Chanel shopping.”
Aside from some claiming Bill cheated again, others have suggested Bill is stuck with his wife.
Jennifer addressed that specific implication, detailing how ridiculous it is. “Have you seen me lately?” she asked. “I’m a MILF last I checked. And if he ever left me, I’d be a MILF, with money that doesn’t want any more kids — a hot guy’s dream!” Jennifer quipped that “people are so stupid” since “half the money is hers."
At the end of the day, Jennifer feels lucky to be with her man. “Bill and I are committed to the commitment,” she proudly declared. “They don’t have too many families like us anymore. We’re living the dream, and any hater out there is just jealous.”
And what about the notion that Bill sleeps in the pool house, a popular dig some of her RHONJ costars have tried to throw at her during their fights?
“He doesn’t sleep overnight in the pool house — only for daytime naps since the kids have so many friends over and it’s loud,” Jennifer joked. “He is obsessed with me.”