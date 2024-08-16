Jennifer Aydin Says Husband Bill Was 'Nervous' She Was Going to Leave Him After His Affair

Fresh off the heels of Real Housewives of New Jersey star Jennifer Aydin clapping back at Instagram users who tried alleging Bill Aydin cheated more than once , OK! caught up exclusively with Jennifer — and she did not hold back when talking about her marriage.

“People misinterpret when I say only once,” Jennifer exclusively told OK!. “What I mean is that it was only with one girl. It lasted a month or two.”

Once she forgave him, she “decided not to speak of it anymore for the sake of our relationship." “When you forgive, you can’t keep bringing up a thing that hurt your family — it will only cause a vicious cycle,” she shared. “He’s a good man that did a bad thing. A mistake that he’s so embarrassed and sorry about that I hate even mentioning it to him.”

While some people claim "once a cheater, always a cheater," Jennifer made it clear she doesn't subscribe to that mentality. “Maybe that’s the case if someone really is a cheater,” she shared. “But he’s not a cheater. He’s a man who cheated, and he just got caught up in a moment with someone who was extremely flirty and he got away from himself."