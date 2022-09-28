Best Movie Mom! Jennifer Garner Celebrates On-Screen Daughter Jenna Ortega's Birthday
Jennifer Garner made someone feel very special on their birthday! On Tuesday, September 27, the actress shared a loving video of herself and her Yes Day costar Jenna Ortega roller blading alongside a sweet message to celebrate the young star's big day.
"My #YesDaypeanut has a birthday today. Happy birthday, sweet @jennaortega! 🧡#TBTuesday," Garner captioned the heartfelt video of her holding hands with her on-screen daughter via Instagram as they glided along in an indoor rink.
The sweet post comes as the 13 Going on 30 actress has raised eyebrows about whether she's engaged to longtime boyfriend John Miller. OK! previously reported the couple's respective families have been getting closer as the pair's relationship becomes more serious.
“They meet at each other’s houses — even for a quick glass of wine or for a low-key dinner date night away from prying eyes," the insider said of Garner and Miller's private romance.
“She’s met and hung out with John’s kids and his whole family, even for special events like birthdays, when they have all gotten together,” the source continued, adding that they have been “incorporating their families since they got back together,” following their brief 2020 split.
The timing of a possible engagement could not come at a better time, as her ex-husband Ben Affleck, with whom she shares children Violet, Seraphina and Samuel, wed Jennifer Lopez in August. However, her former husband getting married did not make her any more eager to wed than she and Miller already were.
"Ben and J.Lo’s nuptials have nothing to do with Jen and John’s plans,” an insider spilled, noting that the Alias star and the businessman “already decided they want a long-term future together” before Bennifer's nuptials.
“It was just a question of when John would pop the question and how long they would wait to make it official,” the source explained of possible wedding bells.