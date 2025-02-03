Jennifer Garner and Boyfriend John Miller Pack on the PDA in Rare Appearance
Jennifer Garner and her boyfriend, John Miller, aren’t shy about showing a little love toward each other!
During a recent outing in Los Angeles, the couple was spotted getting cozy right in the middle of the street.
In one sweet moment, Garner, 52, wrapped her arms around Miller as they said their goodbyes. At one point, she even gave him a playful tap on the behind before running back to her car.
Garner and the businessman, 47, first got together in 2018 following her divorce from Ben Affleck. After splitting in late 2019, they rekindled their romance in 2021, and they’ve been going strong ever since.
Their PDA-filled moment comes amid buzz that Miller isn’t exactly thrilled about how much time Garner has been spending with Affleck lately, a source told Page Six.
“[He] knows Ben and Jen have been leaning on each other more than ever lately and have a really close relationship,” the source spilled.
“Their growing bond is getting to be a bit much when Ben spends all the holidays with them like Christmas and Thanksgiving,” the insider added. “John feels like a third wheel.”
- Jennifer Garner's Boyfriend John Miller Feels Like a 'Third Wheel' Around Her and Ex-Husband Ben Affleck: 'It's Hard Not to Feel Jealous'
- Jennifer Garner Holds Hands With Boyfriend John Miller After She Was Caught Hanging Out With Ex-Husband Ben Affleck
- How Jennifer Garner & Boyfriend John Miller's Relationship Differs From Bennifer 2.0: They 'Don't Need Anyone Else’s Validation,' Says Source
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Garner and Affleck — who co-parent Violet, 19, Fin (née Seraphina), 16, and Samuel, 12 — have been in constant contact.
“It used to be solely about the kids, but John feels like it could be more than just about their co-parenting relationship,” they admitted.
“He doesn’t feel threatened in terms of Jen ever getting back with Ben,” the source noted of Miller, “but at the same time it’s hard not to feel jealous when it’s clear they have a strong connection and friendship.”
As for Affleck, another source told In Touch that he’s not standing in the way of Garner’s love life and is “very supportive” of it.
"Ben’s single and just taking life one day at a time," the insider added of Affleck, who settled his divorce from ex-wife Jennifer Lopez on January 6, just four months after the Hustlers actress filed for divorce in August 2024.
The confidante continued: "They’re far from perfect, but Jen and Ben are a great example of how co-parenting should work."
The Batman star has previously said their marriage ended because they “grew apart” and “did not work,” though he’s also admitted that his sobriety struggles played a role in the split.
Now, things between them couldn’t be better.
"[Jennifer] and Ben are probably at the best place in their relationship right now. They’ve been through so much together, but they’ve stayed family-focused during the ups and downs,” another source explained to the news outlet.
"They both put their kids first, and they genuinely like each other," the insider added.
"[He] owes it all to Jen," the source spilled, revealing that Garner was a huge support system after his sudden split from Lopez last year.