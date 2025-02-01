or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Jennifer Garner
OK LogoNEWS

Jennifer Garner's Boyfriend John Miller Feels Like a 'Third Wheel' Around Her and Ex-Husband Ben Affleck: 'It's Hard Not to Feel Jealous'

Composite photo of John Miller, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner.
Source: MEGA

The source said exes Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck 'have been leaning on each other more than ever lately.'

By:

Feb. 1 2025, Published 3:26 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Too close for comfort?

According to a source, Jennifer Garner’s boyfriend, John Miller, “isn’t thrilled” about how much time she is spending with ex-husband Ben Affleck these days.

Article continues below advertisement
jennifer garner boyfriend john miller third wheel ben affleck jealous
Source: MEGA

'He doesn’t feel threatened in terms of Jen ever getting back with Ben,' the source said of John Miller, who has been dating Jennifer Garner since 2018.

Article continues below advertisement

“[He] knows Ben and Jen have been leaning on each other more than ever lately and have a really close relationship,” the insider spilled of Miller — who has been dating the mother-of-three since 2018.

“Their growing bond is getting to be a bit much when Ben spends all the holidays with them like Christmas and Thanksgiving,” the source added. “John feels like a third wheel.”

Article continues below advertisement

The former lovers — who share kids Violet, 19, Fin (née Seraphina), 16, and Samuel, 12 — “text, call, and communicate far more than they have over the past several years,” the insider continued.

“It used to be solely about the kids, but John feels like it could be more than just about their co-parenting relationship,” they admitted.

Article continues below advertisement
jennifer garner boyfriend john miller third wheel ben affleck jealous
Source: MEGA

A source said Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner 'text, call, and communicate far more than they have over the past several years.'

Article continues below advertisement

Affleck and Garner tied the knot in 2005 and announced their separation in 2015. The two celebs, both 52, then finalized their divorce in 2018. Following the conclusion of their marriage, Garner began seeing Miller. The couple dated from 2018 until they split in late 2019, however, in 2021, the pair reconciled.

“He doesn’t feel threatened in terms of Jen ever getting back with Ben,” the source noted of Miller, “but at the same time it’s hard not to feel jealous when it’s clear they have a strong connection and friendship.”

Article continues below advertisement

As OK! previously reported, another insider recently shared Affleck’s thoughts on his former wife’s romance.

"Jen is still dating John and Ben is very supportive of that," the source said.

MORE ON:
Jennifer Garner

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
jennifer garner boyfriend john miller third wheel ben affleck jealous
Source: MEGA

John Miller is reportedly 'not thrilled' with how close Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner have become.

Article continues below advertisement

"Ben’s single and just taking life one day at a time," they added, referencing how the Oscar winner recently finalized his divorce from ex Jennifer Lopez on January 6, just four months after she filed in August 2024.

"They’re far from perfect, but Jen and Ben are a great example of how co-parenting should work,” the insider gushed.

Article continues below advertisement

A separate source also raved about how amicable the exes are these days.

"[Jennifer] and Ben are probably at the best place in their relationship right now. They’ve been through so much together, but they’ve stayed family-focused during the ups and downs,” they claimed.

Article continues below advertisement
jennifer garner boyfriend john miller third wheel ben affleck jealous
Source: MEGA

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner share kids Violet, 19, Fin, 16, and Samuel, 12.

Article continues below advertisement

"They both put their kids first, and they genuinely like each other," the confidante added, noting Affleck "owes it all to Jen" for helping him through his divorce from the “On the Floor” singer.

Page Six reported on the source's claims about Miller's opinion of Affleck and Garner's relationship.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.