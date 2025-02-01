Jennifer Garner's Boyfriend John Miller Feels Like a 'Third Wheel' Around Her and Ex-Husband Ben Affleck: 'It's Hard Not to Feel Jealous'
Too close for comfort?
According to a source, Jennifer Garner’s boyfriend, John Miller, “isn’t thrilled” about how much time she is spending with ex-husband Ben Affleck these days.
“[He] knows Ben and Jen have been leaning on each other more than ever lately and have a really close relationship,” the insider spilled of Miller — who has been dating the mother-of-three since 2018.
“Their growing bond is getting to be a bit much when Ben spends all the holidays with them like Christmas and Thanksgiving,” the source added. “John feels like a third wheel.”
The former lovers — who share kids Violet, 19, Fin (née Seraphina), 16, and Samuel, 12 — “text, call, and communicate far more than they have over the past several years,” the insider continued.
“It used to be solely about the kids, but John feels like it could be more than just about their co-parenting relationship,” they admitted.
Affleck and Garner tied the knot in 2005 and announced their separation in 2015. The two celebs, both 52, then finalized their divorce in 2018. Following the conclusion of their marriage, Garner began seeing Miller. The couple dated from 2018 until they split in late 2019, however, in 2021, the pair reconciled.
“He doesn’t feel threatened in terms of Jen ever getting back with Ben,” the source noted of Miller, “but at the same time it’s hard not to feel jealous when it’s clear they have a strong connection and friendship.”
As OK! previously reported, another insider recently shared Affleck’s thoughts on his former wife’s romance.
"Jen is still dating John and Ben is very supportive of that," the source said.
- Jennifer Garner's Boyfriend John Miller Is 'the Opposite' of Actress' Ex Ben Affleck: 'He's a Relaxed Guy With Nothing to Prove'
- Jennifer Garner Ends Relationship With John Miller After Nearly 2 Years Together
- Ben Affleck Is 'Very Pleased' Jennifer Garner 'Found' John Miller, He's Proven To Be 'Stepdad Material': Source
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
"Ben’s single and just taking life one day at a time," they added, referencing how the Oscar winner recently finalized his divorce from ex Jennifer Lopez on January 6, just four months after she filed in August 2024.
"They’re far from perfect, but Jen and Ben are a great example of how co-parenting should work,” the insider gushed.
A separate source also raved about how amicable the exes are these days.
"[Jennifer] and Ben are probably at the best place in their relationship right now. They’ve been through so much together, but they’ve stayed family-focused during the ups and downs,” they claimed.
"They both put their kids first, and they genuinely like each other," the confidante added, noting Affleck "owes it all to Jen" for helping him through his divorce from the “On the Floor” singer.
Page Six reported on the source's claims about Miller's opinion of Affleck and Garner's relationship.