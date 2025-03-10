Jennifer Garner's Boyfriend John Miller Seen at Her Home 1 Week After Actress Was Caught Getting Cozy With Ex-Husband Ben Affleck
John Miller and Jennifer Garner are still going strong despite her recent cozy outing with ex-husband Ben Affleck.
On Sunday, March 9, the businessman was spotted visiting the actress at her Brentwood, Calif., home.
Miller, 47, looked relaxed and showed off his muscles in a tight New York Yankees T-shirt, jeans, baseball cap and brown shoes.
The dad-of-two and Garner, 52, have been privately dating on and off since 2018, though she's never commented on their relationship in interviews.
While the Alias alum has always been on good terms with Affleck, also 52, the pair seemed to become friendlier than ever after the Oscar winner divorced Jennifer Lopez last year.
In fact, fans were shocked when photos from their son Samuel's Sunday, March 2, birthday party showed Affleck with his arm around Garner's waist as they played paintball.
The exes — who separated in 2015 but didn't finalize their divorce until 2018 — were also seen laughing and smiling throughout the day.
At the time, a source told a news outlet the Boston native "would love another chance" with the mother of his children "if the timing is ever right," but "Ben knows it’s just not realistic at this time in their lives" since he "just got out of a marriage and is really busy with work and is focused on this new chapter."
- Jennifer Garner and Boyfriend John Miller Are Not Having 'Issues' Over Her Spending More Time With Ex Ben Affleck After Jennifer Lopez Divorce
- Jennifer Garner Holds Hands With Boyfriend John Miller After She Was Caught Hanging Out With Ex-Husband Ben Affleck
- Jennifer Garner and Boyfriend John Miller Pack on the PDA in Rare Appearance
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
The insider also pointed out that "Ben respects Jen’s relationship with John and would never come between them."
In addition, an insider claimed Garner isn't interested in ever being more than platonic with the Justice League star.
"She’s happy with John and that’s just not where her head is at," the source explained. "She has a great co-parenting relationship with Ben, and that’s where things stand on her end at the moment."
Despite Garner having eyes only for Miller, a source revealed Lopez, 55, was fuming when she came across the cozy pictures of her ex with the mom-of-three.
"J.Lo can’t help being in her feelings about all the talk regarding Ben and Jen Garner’s overly flirty friendship. She definitely raised her eyebrows when she saw the photos," the source told another publication.
"When J.Lo and Ben reunited and eventually married, she was secure in what they had. Even though J.Lo thought his closeness with Jen was odd, she was confident. She just thought that Ben and his ex were closely bonded because of the three kids they shared, the fact that Jen really helped him get clean and sober, and of course, Jen was with John," the insider spilled. "But now, like the rest of the world, she’s questioning whether there’s more to their relationship than they’re letting on."
Page Six published the photos of Miller at Garner's home.