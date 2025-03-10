or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Couples > Jennifer Garner
OK LogoCOUPLES

Jennifer Garner's Boyfriend John Miller Seen at Her Home 1 Week After Actress Was Caught Getting Cozy With Ex-Husband Ben Affleck

Photo of Jennifer Garner, John Miller and Ben Affleck
Source: mega

Is Jennifer Garner in a love triangle?

By:

March 10 2025, Published 2:03 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

John Miller and Jennifer Garner are still going strong despite her recent cozy outing with ex-husband Ben Affleck.

On Sunday, March 9, the businessman was spotted visiting the actress at her Brentwood, Calif., home.

Article continues below advertisement
jennifer garner boyfriend john miller after getting cozy ben affleck
Source: mega

Jennifer Garner and ex-husband Ben Affleck were seen getting close at their son's birthday party on March 2.

Article continues below advertisement

Miller, 47, looked relaxed and showed off his muscles in a tight New York Yankees T-shirt, jeans, baseball cap and brown shoes.

The dad-of-two and Garner, 52, have been privately dating on and off since 2018, though she's never commented on their relationship in interviews.

Article continues below advertisement

While the Alias alum has always been on good terms with Affleck, also 52, the pair seemed to become friendlier than ever after the Oscar winner divorced Jennifer Lopez last year.

In fact, fans were shocked when photos from their son Samuel's Sunday, March 2, birthday party showed Affleck with his arm around Garner's waist as they played paintball.

Article continues below advertisement
jennifer garner boyfriend john miller after getting cozy ben affleck
Source: mega

The actress is still going strong with businessman John Miller, who was seen at Garner's home on Sunday, March 9.

Article continues below advertisement

The exes — who separated in 2015 but didn't finalize their divorce until 2018 — were also seen laughing and smiling throughout the day.

At the time, a source told a news outlet the Boston native "would love another chance" with the mother of his children "if the timing is ever right," but "Ben knows it’s just not realistic at this time in their lives" since he "just got out of a marriage and is really busy with work and is focused on this new chapter."

MORE ON:
Jennifer Garner

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

The insider also pointed out that "Ben respects Jen’s relationship with John and would never come between them."

In addition, an insider claimed Garner isn't interested in ever being more than platonic with the Justice League star.

"She’s happy with John and that’s just not where her head is at," the source explained. "She has a great co-parenting relationship with Ben, and that’s where things stand on her end at the moment."

Article continues below advertisement
jennifer garner boyfriend john miller after getting cozy ben affleck
Source: mega

An insider claimed the mom-of-three isn't interested in getting back together with the father of her kids.

Article continues below advertisement

Despite Garner having eyes only for Miller, a source revealed Lopez, 55, was fuming when she came across the cozy pictures of her ex with the mom-of-three.

"J.Lo can’t help being in her feelings about all the talk regarding Ben and Jen Garner’s overly flirty friendship. She definitely raised her eyebrows when she saw the photos," the source told another publication.

Article continues below advertisement
jennifer garner boyfriend john miller after getting cozy ben affleck
Source: mega

According to a source, Jennifer Lopez wasn't happy when she saw the cozy photos of her ex-husband Ben Affleck with Garner.

Article continues below advertisement

"When J.Lo and Ben reunited and eventually married, she was secure in what they had. Even though J.Lo thought his closeness with Jen was odd, she was confident. She just thought that Ben and his ex were closely bonded because of the three kids they shared, the fact that Jen really helped him get clean and sober, and of course, Jen was with John," the insider spilled. "But now, like the rest of the world, she’s questioning whether there’s more to their relationship than they’re letting on."

Page Six published the photos of Miller at Garner's home.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.