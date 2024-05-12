Jennifer Garner and Boyfriend John Miller Are 'Seriously in Love': They're 'Comfortable Going Out in Public More Than Ever'
Jennifer Garner and John Miller are no longer hiding their romance from the world after six years together.
According to a source, the couple — who was recently spotted on an affectionate stroll in Santa Monica, Calif. — is “seriously in love.”
The insider noted how the pair is now “comfortable going out in public more than ever.”
The 13 Going on 30 actress, 52, and the CEO of CaliGroup, 46, started dating in 2018, the same year she and ex Ben Affleck finalized their divorce.
The source also claimed Garner and Miller have secretly gotten engaged, though that hasn't been confirmed.
Following her complicated past with the Good Will Hunting alum, 51 — whom she shares three children — Garner is eager for a happily ever after.
“They are perfect for each other,” the insider dished. “John really is her other half. She’s told friends, ‘I’ve never known love like this!’”
As OK! previously reported, another source explained why Garner and Miller have largely kept their relationship out of the public eye.
"They’re not into the power couple trend," they shared. "They’re homebodies but like to go out occasionally, and they both like movies, books and cooking."
"They have a good time together, and they keep the relationship guarded," the insider continued. "Jen is a magnet for publicity, but she does everything in her power to protect John’s privacy."
The source also revealed the brunette beauty was "relieved" to date someone so "different" from her ex.
"In Jen’s eyes, John’s a keeper," the confidante noted. "What they have is special."
A third individual close to the lovers stated Garner is "happier than she's been in a very long time" with the businessman.
"Jen truly never imagined that this day would come again. She says life is full of blessings and surprises," the insider raved. "John is so kind and patient. He loves Jen and her kids and thinks she’s gorgeous — he’s always complimenting her — and he respects and appreciates her for the caring and amazing woman that she is."
Now that Garner has found happiness with her man, she and Affleck have been able to mend ties after their messy divorce.
"Ben put Jen through h--- when they were together, but they’ve worked past all of that," an insider explained of the exes, who tied the knot in 2005. "There’s been a lot of healing, and they may be closer now — as friends — than they were when they were a couple."
