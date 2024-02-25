Jennifer Garner and Boyfriend John Miller Are 'Homebodies' Who Keep 'Their Relationship Guarded'
Jennifer Garner and John Miller are perfectly happy to keep their relationship private.
The pair have been dating on-and-off since 2018, and aside from being spotted on occasional outings together, they've chosen to keep their romance primarily away from the public eye.
"They’re not into the power couple trend," a source explained to a news outlet. "They’re homebodies but like to go out occasionally, and they both like movies, books and cooking."
"They have a good time together, and they keep the relationship guarded," the source added. "Jen is a magnet for publicity, but she does everything in her power to protect John’s privacy."
The source also revealed that Garner — who shares kids Violet, 18, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 11, with ex-husband Ben Affleck — was "relieved" to find out that the CaliGroup CEO is "different" than the Batman actor.
"In Jen’s eyes, John’s a keeper," the source noted. "What they have is special."
As OK! previously reported, a separate insider claimed the 13 Going on 30 actress is "happier than she's been in a very long time" with her businessman beau.
"Jen truly never imagined that this day would come again. She says life is full of blessings and surprises," the insider gushed. "John is so kind and patient. He loves Jen and her kids and thinks she’s gorgeous — he’s always complimenting her — and he respects and appreciates her for the caring and amazing woman that she is."
And while Garner and Miller have gotten close over the past six years, a third source claimed they have "no plans as of now" to move in together.
"Jen and John are perfectly happy with the way things are right now," the source teased, noting the Elektra actress is "proud to show him off."
Affleck also reportedly approves of his ex-wife's new man.
"He's very pleased Jen has found a guy to make her happy, someone who clearly treats her well and who's respectful to their kids," an insider dished in a 2023 interview. "John has run the gauntlet to show that he's husband and stepdad material, which meant he had to prove himself not just to Jennifer but to Ben as well. Luckily, he's passed all those tests with flying colors."
