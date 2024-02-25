Jennifer Garner and Boyfriend John Miller Are 'Homebodies' Who Keep 'Their Relationship Guarded'

The pair have been dating on-and-off since 2018, and aside from being spotted on occasional outings together, they've chosen to keep their romance primarily away from the public eye.

Jennifer Garner and John Miller are perfectly happy to keep their relationship private.

"They’re not into the power couple trend," a source explained to a news outlet. "They’re homebodies but like to go out occasionally, and they both like movies, books and cooking."

"They have a good time together, and they keep the relationship guarded," the source added. "Jen is a magnet for publicity, but she does everything in her power to protect John’s privacy."