OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Couples > Jennifer Garner
OK LogoCOUPLES

Jennifer Garner Holds Hands With Boyfriend John Miller After She Was Caught Hanging Out With Ex-Husband Ben Affleck

jennifer garner john miller ben affleck pp
Source: mega
By:

Nov. 6 2023, Published 12:46 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Jennifer Garner and her boyfriend, John Miller, are still going strong — even after social media users accused the actress of trying to be a "homewrecker" in her ex-husband Ben Affleck's marriage to Jennifer Lopez.

On Saturday, November 4, the longtime lovers, who have quietly dated on and off since 2018, enjoyed a sweet lunch date in Santa Monica, Calif.

Article continues below advertisement
jennifer garner john miller
Source: mega

Jennifer Garner and John Miller stepped out for a lunch in Santa Monica on Saturday, November 4.

Garner and Miller looked smitten during the afternoon outing, where they held hands while strolling down the sidewalk in fashionable fall couture, as seen in photos obtained by a news publication.

The 13 Going On 30 actress donned a gray, long-sleeved shirt, a black mini skirt, sheer tights, sunglasses and black leather loafers, while her boyfriend opted for a cuffed-sleeve gray flannel, classic blue jeans and tan work boots.

Miller sported a scruffy beard, as Garner’s shoulder-length hair was styled in a straightened blow-out look.

Article continues below advertisement
jennifer garner ben aflleck together mega
Source: mega

Jennifer Garner has recently faced backlash for her close co-parenting relationship with her ex-husband Ben Affleck.

While a sighting of the couple remains rare, the mom-of-three has frequently been caught spending time with Affleck in recent months.

The co-parents — who share daughters Violet, 17, and Seraphina, 14, as well as their 11-year-old son, Samuel — have faced backlash for their seemingly flirtatious demeanor during public outings around Los Angeles.

After one specific sighting, social media users grew concerned that their co-parenting relationship might mean something more.

Article continues below advertisement
jennifer garner ben aflleck together mega
Source: mega

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck were married from 2005-2018.

On Friday, September 15, Garner was sitting in the car with Affleck and their daughter Seraphina when the former spouses leaned in for an intimate hug and smiled at one another.

After the eyebrow-raising embrace, the Good Will Hunting actor drove Garner to her car before they went their separate ways.

MORE ON:
Jennifer Garner
Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

The tender moment sparked backlash on social media with fans jumping in to defend Lopez.

"Jennifer Garner is a homewrecking b---- and Ben Affleck is a cheating drunk. Let them toxic exes be together. JLO needs to grab all her money and run. This is not coparenting this is cheating," one person wildly claimed of the exes — who tied the knot in 2005 before their divorce was finalized in 2018.

Article continues below advertisement
jennifer garner holds hands boyfriend john miller date
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Garner and John Miller have been dating on and off since the year her divorce from Ben Affleck was finalized.

"I hope these two become broke and Ben drinks himself into outer space for the pain they have caused JLO," another angry troll snubbed, while a third added: "Old hag Jennifer Garner trying to put the moves on her ex now married Ben Affleck. Gross what a real classy lady. Hope God sends her the karma she deserves."

Despite the scornful backlash, both Affleck and Garner have continued to display a positive co-parenting front during follow-up public outings, as both the Gone Girl actor's marriage to his wife of more than one year and the Alias star's relationship Miller remain strong.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

Daily Mail obtained photos of Garner and Miller after their lunch date.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.