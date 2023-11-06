Jennifer Garner Holds Hands With Boyfriend John Miller After She Was Caught Hanging Out With Ex-Husband Ben Affleck
Jennifer Garner and her boyfriend, John Miller, are still going strong — even after social media users accused the actress of trying to be a "homewrecker" in her ex-husband Ben Affleck's marriage to Jennifer Lopez.
On Saturday, November 4, the longtime lovers, who have quietly dated on and off since 2018, enjoyed a sweet lunch date in Santa Monica, Calif.
Garner and Miller looked smitten during the afternoon outing, where they held hands while strolling down the sidewalk in fashionable fall couture, as seen in photos obtained by a news publication.
The 13 Going On 30 actress donned a gray, long-sleeved shirt, a black mini skirt, sheer tights, sunglasses and black leather loafers, while her boyfriend opted for a cuffed-sleeve gray flannel, classic blue jeans and tan work boots.
Miller sported a scruffy beard, as Garner’s shoulder-length hair was styled in a straightened blow-out look.
While a sighting of the couple remains rare, the mom-of-three has frequently been caught spending time with Affleck in recent months.
The co-parents — who share daughters Violet, 17, and Seraphina, 14, as well as their 11-year-old son, Samuel — have faced backlash for their seemingly flirtatious demeanor during public outings around Los Angeles.
After one specific sighting, social media users grew concerned that their co-parenting relationship might mean something more.
On Friday, September 15, Garner was sitting in the car with Affleck and their daughter Seraphina when the former spouses leaned in for an intimate hug and smiled at one another.
After the eyebrow-raising embrace, the Good Will Hunting actor drove Garner to her car before they went their separate ways.
The tender moment sparked backlash on social media with fans jumping in to defend Lopez.
"Jennifer Garner is a homewrecking b---- and Ben Affleck is a cheating drunk. Let them toxic exes be together. JLO needs to grab all her money and run. This is not coparenting this is cheating," one person wildly claimed of the exes — who tied the knot in 2005 before their divorce was finalized in 2018.
"I hope these two become broke and Ben drinks himself into outer space for the pain they have caused JLO," another angry troll snubbed, while a third added: "Old hag Jennifer Garner trying to put the moves on her ex now married Ben Affleck. Gross what a real classy lady. Hope God sends her the karma she deserves."
Despite the scornful backlash, both Affleck and Garner have continued to display a positive co-parenting front during follow-up public outings, as both the Gone Girl actor's marriage to his wife of more than one year and the Alias star's relationship Miller remain strong.
Daily Mail obtained photos of Garner and Miller after their lunch date.