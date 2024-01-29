Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner All Smiles During Rare Joint Outing With Their Kids

Lopez, 54, Affleck, 51, and Garner, also 51, all rocked casual ensembles while spending time with the ex-pair's kiddos: Seraphina, 14, and Samuel, 11, and the Second Act star's child Emme, 15.

The blended family's outing comes as insiders revealed the Argo actor and the Alias star, who finalized their divorce in 2018, have maintained a great co-parenting relationship after he wed Lopez in 2022.