Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner All Smiles During Rare Joint Outing With Their Kids
Everything seems good between Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner!
The Hollywood power couple and the 13 Going on 30 actress were all smiles as they all made a rare appearance together with their kids at a recent school event.
Lopez, 54, Affleck, 51, and Garner, also 51, all rocked casual ensembles while spending time with the ex-pair's kiddos: Seraphina, 14, and Samuel, 11, and the Second Act star's child Emme, 15.
The blended family's outing comes as insiders revealed the Argo actor and the Alias star, who finalized their divorce in 2018, have maintained a great co-parenting relationship after he wed Lopez in 2022.
According to sources, Affleck and Garner "are all mature" and have put in the work to make "their children the focus of those relationships."
Their dynamic only improved after the Texas native began dating her boyfriend, John Miller. "Ben is super down-to-earth, and so is John," the insider claimed. "They have a mutual respect for each other and are always very friendly with one another."
"Jen truly never imagined that this day would come again. She says life is full of blessings and surprises," the source explained of Garner's happiness.
With his former spouse happy in her relationship, Affleck has been equally as content in his union with his rekindled flame. "Ben's proud of her. He's her biggest fan. He loves how hard working and focused she is," an insider noted as Lopez prepares to release her new album, inspired by their love story.
"Their family life is great too," the source emphasized about Affleck and Lopez. "The kids are all friends. They get along really well."
The songstress recently gushed over her husband and how they are constantly there for one another. "He's just my biggest fan and my biggest supporter, as I am of his, which I'm so glad to be here tonight because he's nominated, and I'm so proud of him," Lopez said of Affleck during a red carpet interview at the 2024 Golden Globes. "I think, you know, he sees me as an artist, and he knows I’m going to express myself."
Upon being asked how she knew her third marriage will be the one to last, she said, "I don't take myself too seriously. My life is a crazy journey where you fall down and get back up and you keep trying and you never give up."
"When they say you know, you know, and other times when you didn't know, you also didn't know," she admitted. "I think you always go in with the best of intentions every single time when you leap into anything — I do, anyway, not just in my personal life, but in my professional life, too."
Page Six obtained the photos of Lopez, Affleck and Garner with their kids.