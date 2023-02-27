Jennifer Garner Quips She's Excited To Try New Things Despite Her 'Old' Age: 'What Should We Learn Next?'
Jennifer Garner proved it's never too late to take up a new hobby!
In a Sunday, February 26, Instagram post, the actress filmed herself while skiing on the slopes, revealing she didn't learn how to master the sport until 10 years ago.
"Dear 40 year old Jen, thank you for learning to pizza and French fry on the bunny hill with the little kids. I’m so grateful to know the 🤌 of fresh tracks," the mom-of-three, 50, captioned the upload. "❄️❄️❄️❄️♥️❄️Dear 👵🏻 Jen, what should we learn next?"
It's unclear if anyone joined her for the snowy activity, though as OK! reported, she's been spending more and more time with beau John Miller — however, she isn't sprinting toward the altar.
She "decided after a lot of thought that she’s just not in a hurry to rush down the aisle just yet," a source told a news outlet, insisting there's nothing wrong in the relationship. "She feels perfectly happy cherishing and enjoying what they have — for now — without a formal label."
The twosome first got together in 2018 and have parted ways before, but their romance is serious enough that the businessman has met the three kids she shares with ex-husband Ben Affleck: Violet, 17, Seraphina, 14, and Samuel, 10.
Even Affleck himself is a fan of the CaliBurger CEO.
"[Ben is] very pleased Jen has found a guy to make her happy, someone who clearly treats her well and who's respectful to their kids," a source dished to an outlet.
"John has run the gauntlet to show that he's husband and stepdad material, which meant he had to prove himself not just to Jennifer but to Ben as well," added the insider. "Luckily, he's passed all those tests with flying colors."
Nonetheless, the Oscar winner, 50, makes sure to give the couple their space, something the 13 Going on 30 star reciprocates.
"Jennifer keeps out of his relationship with [Jennifer Lopez] and he doesn't pry into the situation with John," a separate source said. "That's not something either of them would interfere in."