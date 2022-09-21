Jennifer Garner Flashes Diamond Eternity Band As John Miller Engagement Rumors Run Rampant
Jennifer Garner is putting the rumor mill into overdrive after she was spotted with her diamond eternity ring on her hand while running errands.
The 13 Going on 30 star was seen in Los Angeles on Tuesday, September 20, with the flashy bling. And while the stunning jewel was on Garner's right hand, many believe the band may be from her longtime boyfriend, 44-year-old businessman John Miller.
Aside from her bling drawing in eyes, Garner looked fall ready, opting for a beige sweater over a white shirt, which she complimented with a knee-length black skirt. Keeping her hair back in a bun, the actress showed off her ageless face on the L.A. streets.
Though engagement rumors have been swirling for quite some time now, Garner has remained extremely private about her love life — which is quite opposite to that of her ex-husband, Ben Affleck, and new wife Jennifer Lopez.
Nevertheless, an insider squealed that the CaliGroup CEO nabbed the title of fiancé over the summer, having proposed to the mother-of-three shortly after her 50th birthday in April. The couple was first linked in 2018 and after taking a brief break in 2020, following rumors that “he was ready for marriage and she just couldn’t commit,” the two are said to be doing better than ever.
Garner and Affleck's new romances appear to be tailing one another; however, the source emphasized Affleck's proposal to his rekindled flame in April had nothing to do with the timeline of Garner's own relationship.
“Ben and J.Lo’s nuptials have nothing to do with Jen and John’s plans,” the source claimed, adding that Garner and Miller already decided they wanted a long-term future together” long before Bennifer 2.0’s summer weddings. “It was just a question of when John would pop the question and how long they would wait to make it official.”
As Garner and Miller's relationship seemingly continues to blossom out of the public eye, her ex-husband and Lopez remain in the headlines following their second wedding ceremony at the Argo actor's Georgia mansion.
Hollywood's golden couple said "I Do" for the second time in August following their impromptu Las Vegas nuptials one month prior. The Alias actress has been nothing but supportive of Affleck and Lopez's relationship, as she even nabbed an invite to their three-day wedding weekend last month.
Despite not being able to make it, as she had a prior work commitment, the exes' kiddos, Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10, were present on their dadd's special day.