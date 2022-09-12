OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Jennifer Garner
OK LogoNEWS

Jennifer Garner Shows Off Her Fit Figure While Grabbing A Post-Workout Coffee With Friends

jennifer garner looks fit as she picks up coffee with friends after a workout in brentwood pp
Source: mega
By:

Sep. 12 2022, Published 1:00 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Jennifer Garner looked fabulously fit as she enjoyed a lovely girls' day with friends on Sunday, September 11.

The 50-year-old had a relaxing mid-day coffee break with her favorite ladies after leaving a workout class in Brentwood, Calif.

The gorgeous mother-of-three went makeup-free and seemed as happy as could be while rocking a classic mom-off-duty workout look — sporting navy leggings, a loose-fitted black t-shirt and running sneakers.

Article continues below advertisement
jennifer garner looks fit as she picks up coffee with friends after a workout in brentwood
Source: mega

The 13 Going on 30 actress had her hair pulled back in a ponytail beneath a fitted gray baseball cap, as seen in photos.

PIERS MORGAN, JENNIFER GARNER & MORE LEAD TRIBUTES AFTER QUEEN ELIZABETH II'S PASSING — SEE REACTIONS

The brunette beauty's hands were filled with her coffee, sunglasses, car keys and iPhone — but she still found a way to smile and wave at the camera.

Article continues below advertisement
jennifer garner looks fit as she picks up coffee with friends after a workout in brentwood
Source: mega

Garner seems to be extra busy these days, as she spent Labor Day cheering on Angel City FC while on the sidelines at the Copa Angelina 2022 soccer match against Mexico.

On Monday, September 5, the Alias alum was seen dancing along to music while standing in the bleachers at Banc of California stadium in Los Angeles.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: ok!

An Instagram takeover of Natalie Portman's football club account also offered a glimpse of Garner's overwhelming happiness, as she could barely keep a smile off her face throughout the entire outing.

SUPER WOMAN! JENNIFER GARNER SPOTTED ON FILMING BREAK IN SAN FRANCISCO

Although Garner has been seen out and about as of late, The Adam Project actress didn't have time to spare for her ex-husband, Ben Affleck, and wife Jennifer Lopez's Georgia wedding last month.

Article continues below advertisement
jennifer garner looks fit as she picks up coffee with friends after a workout in brentwood
Source: mega

Affleck and Lopez did extend an invitation to Garner for their three-day wedding weekend — which began on Friday, August 19 — however, Garner had to decline due to prior work commitments.

"Jennifer Garner is hard at work on a project in Texas and won’t be attending the wedding celebration, but she’s been totally supportive of her kids being there and is really positive in general about the whole thing," said a source regarding the ex couple's kids, Violet, 16, and Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10. "There is nothing more important to her than her kids’ happiness so the fact that they feel welcomed and at ease and have bonded with J.Lo and her kids is just the best thing she could ask for."

Daily Mail reported photos of Garner grabbing coffee with friends.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

© Copyright 2022 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.