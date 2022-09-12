Jennifer Garner Shows Off Her Fit Figure While Grabbing A Post-Workout Coffee With Friends

Affleck and Lopez did extend an invitation to Garner for their three-day wedding weekend — which began on Friday, August 19 — however, Garner had to decline due to prior work commitments.

"Jennifer Garner is hard at work on a project in Texas and won’t be attending the wedding celebration, but she’s been totally supportive of her kids being there and is really positive in general about the whole thing," said a source regarding the ex couple's kids, Violet, 16, and Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10. "There is nothing more important to her than her kids’ happiness so the fact that they feel welcomed and at ease and have bonded with J.Lo and her kids is just the best thing she could ask for."

Daily Mail reported photos of Garner grabbing coffee with friends.