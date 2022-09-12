Jennifer Garner Shows Off Her Fit Figure While Grabbing A Post-Workout Coffee With Friends
Jennifer Garner looked fabulously fit as she enjoyed a lovely girls' day with friends on Sunday, September 11.
The 50-year-old had a relaxing mid-day coffee break with her favorite ladies after leaving a workout class in Brentwood, Calif.
The gorgeous mother-of-three went makeup-free and seemed as happy as could be while rocking a classic mom-off-duty workout look — sporting navy leggings, a loose-fitted black t-shirt and running sneakers.
The 13 Going on 30 actress had her hair pulled back in a ponytail beneath a fitted gray baseball cap, as seen in photos.
The brunette beauty's hands were filled with her coffee, sunglasses, car keys and iPhone — but she still found a way to smile and wave at the camera.
Garner seems to be extra busy these days, as she spent Labor Day cheering on Angel City FC while on the sidelines at the Copa Angelina 2022 soccer match against Mexico.
On Monday, September 5, the Alias alum was seen dancing along to music while standing in the bleachers at Banc of California stadium in Los Angeles.
An Instagram takeover of Natalie Portman's football club account also offered a glimpse of Garner's overwhelming happiness, as she could barely keep a smile off her face throughout the entire outing.
Although Garner has been seen out and about as of late, The Adam Project actress didn't have time to spare for her ex-husband, Ben Affleck, and wife Jennifer Lopez's Georgia wedding last month.
Affleck and Lopez did extend an invitation to Garner for their three-day wedding weekend — which began on Friday, August 19 — however, Garner had to decline due to prior work commitments.
"Jennifer Garner is hard at work on a project in Texas and won’t be attending the wedding celebration, but she’s been totally supportive of her kids being there and is really positive in general about the whole thing," said a source regarding the ex couple's kids, Violet, 16, and Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10. "There is nothing more important to her than her kids’ happiness so the fact that they feel welcomed and at ease and have bonded with J.Lo and her kids is just the best thing she could ask for."
