Jennifer Garner & Son Samuel Are All Smiles While Holding Hands After School: Photos
Now that summer has come to an end, Jennifer Garner is back on pickup duty. On Monday, September 12, the actress and her son, Samuel Affleck, were seen taking a stroll in Los Angeles after he finished up his school day.
The mother-of-three, 50, showed off her athletic style in black leggings, chunky sunglasses and a blue crew neck sweater. During the daytime stroll, Samuel, 10, wore a green shirt, navy pants and white sneakers, in addition to holding a brown messenger bag.
In addition to Samuel, the 13 Going on 30 star also shares daughters Seraphina, 13, and Violet, 16, with her ex-husband, Ben Affleck, 50. The former couple was married from 2005 until 2018.
Despite their public divorce, the two continue to coparent and have each moved on romantically. While Garner is currently dating businessman and attorney John Miller, the Argo actor recently married Jennifer Lopez, 53, though the Alias alum didn't attend the nuptials.
"Jennifer Garner is hard at work on a project in Texas and won’t be attending the wedding celebration, but she’s been totally supportive of her kids being there and is really positive in general about the whole thing," a source shared. "There is nothing more important to her than her kids’ happiness so the fact that they feel welcomed and at ease and have bonded with J.Lo and her kids is just the best thing she could ask for."
Meanwhile, Affleck is working on creating a blended family with Lopez.
The Maid in Manhattan star shares 14-year-old twins Max and Emme with salsa musician Marc Anthony. The songwriter and Lopez were married from 2004 until 2014 and first began dating shortly after Lopez called off her first engagement with Affleck in January 2004.
Just recently, Lopez was seen on a shopping trip with stepdaughter Violet. A few of the kids also joined Affleck and Lopez on their Parisian honeymoon.