Jennifer Garner Reignites Engagement Rumors With Boyfriend John Miller After She's Spotted Sporting Gold Ring
Could wedding bells be ringing soon for Jennifer Garner and her longtime boyfriend John Miller?
The Alias actress, 52, sparked engagement rumors when she was photographed wearing a sparkling piece of jewelry on that special finger while out for a drive in Los Angeles on Saturday, October 26.
The ring in question had a gold band and was paired with a greenish blue stone. It is unclear if this is an engagement ring, or simply a statement piece to match with the gold earrings she was wearing.
Prior to her relationship with Miller, Garner was married to Ben Affleck from 2005 to 2018. The pair announced their separation three years before their divorce was finalized. They share three children — Violet, Fin and Samuel — and reportedly co-parent amicably together.
The Yes Day actress has been dating Miller on and off since October 2018 — not long after she signed her divorce papers. A source noted that she "considered herself single for a long time" due to their three-year separation and was "very ready to move on" at that point.
"Jen will always care about Ben and help him be the best dad," the source dished at the time. "She seems very excited about the future and is in a great place both personally and professionally."
However, in early 2021, Garner appeared to confirm she was a single woman again.
"I don't know. I'm so far from it. And I don't know that marriage would need to be a part... I mean I definitely don't think that I'll be single forever. But this is not the time. I don't need to complicate it; I'm good," she told People. "I'm okay when I'm in the house by myself. I'm okay when it's just the kids and me."
A few months later, she was photographed spending time with Miller in N.Y.C. and a source later spilled they were back together.
As OK! reported earlier this month, a separate insider gushed that their relaxed personalities are part of what makes them a great match.
"They almost never go anywhere, and when they do go on a date it’s usually to the most low-key places," the insider continued. "There’s no glitz or glam or excitement. They really are perfect for each other because they both seem happiest just staying home for their date nights and maybe taking a walk around the neighborhood after dinner."
