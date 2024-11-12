Jennifer Garner Insists She Isn't Always 'So Positive' Despite Her Public Image, Admits She Sometimes Feels a 'Cloud' Over Her Head

When talking about her personal trainer, the Golden Globe nominee revealed the fitness guru was "very much just showing up where you are and then every day work to your limit ... She has definitely made me strong."

Garner said she does feel better when she's burned some calories, but she still has days where she doesn't want to hit the gym.

"If you wake up and you have a cloud over your head, I acknowledge it. I'm like, I've got to get this cry done. I've got to find someone to get a cry taken care of," she spilled. "But more than that, it's just being around people with whom you can laugh and who laugh at you."