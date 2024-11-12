Jennifer Garner Insists She Isn't Always 'So Positive' Despite Her Public Image, Admits She Sometimes Feels a 'Cloud' Over Her Head
Though Jennifer Garner is known as one of the friendliest and smiliest faces in Hollywood, the actress insisted she's had plenty of down moments just like the rest of us.
The mom-of-three opened up about grief and other difficult experiences during the Tuesday, November 12, episode of the "Lipstick on the Rim" podcast.
When co-host Molly Sims, 51, asked the Alias alum, 52, how she "remains so positive," Garner confessed, "Molly, of all people you know better than anyone that I don't all the time."
"You kind of are where you are and you just have to find the friends who can handle that for you. And think of how many times I showed up at your house and just started crying because you were safe and you were somebody that I could do that with," she explained.
On those occasions, the movie star recalled getting "super weepy and emotional," to which the model simply asked her how she could help.
"We need each other and we also need to give ourselves and each other permission to be where we are," Garner noted. "And to just have faith in the sun on the other side of the clouds."
The 13 Going on 30 star said it's not possible to go "through the human experience without having something that you're just like, 'God, I cannot.'"
Garner also mentioned her rough patches when detailing the training she went through to prep for her cameo in Deadpool & Wolverine.
When talking about her personal trainer, the Golden Globe nominee revealed the fitness guru was "very much just showing up where you are and then every day work to your limit ... She has definitely made me strong."
Garner said she does feel better when she's burned some calories, but she still has days where she doesn't want to hit the gym.
"If you wake up and you have a cloud over your head, I acknowledge it. I'm like, I've got to get this cry done. I've got to find someone to get a cry taken care of," she spilled. "But more than that, it's just being around people with whom you can laugh and who laugh at you."
One of Garner's most recent hardships was the death of her father, William, who died at age 85 in March. She's also endured the drama that comes from divorce, having split from Scott Foley, 52, in 2004 and split from ex-husband Ben Affleck, 52, in 2015 — though the second divorce wasn't finalized until 2018.