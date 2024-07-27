OK Magazine
Jennifer Garner Is Done Helping Ex Ben Affleck With His Marital Issues, Source Claims: 'He's Officially on His Own'

Jennifer Garner is over taking care of Ben Affleck and his drama.

Jul. 27 2024, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

Jennifer Garner seems to be over Ben Affleck's drama with Jennifer Lopez.

According to insiders, as the Argo star, 51, continues to figure out his life amid his alleged split from the "Get Right" singer, 55, his ex-wife, 52, is done trying to help him.

Jennifer Garner is over Ben Affleck's drama with Jennifer Lopez.

"Jen let Ben know it’s his mess to clean up alone — and she’s out of it," the source spilled. "He’s officially on his own."

The staunch warning came as Garner's longtime boyfriend, John Miller, reportedly put his foot down when it came to the Alias actress going above and beyond for Affleck. "John is tired of weekends and holidays he could be spending with Jen being taken up by her therapy sessions with Ben," an insider shared.

Jennifer Garner's boyfriend, John Miller, has been 'tired' of her taking care of Ben Affleck.

As OK! previously reported, other people in Garner's life are worried about her taking care of the Good Will Hunting actor amid his drama with Lopez. "Some friends feel there should be more boundaries, especially with Ben so vulnerable," the source said. "They don’t want her ensnared in his problems again. She has a good life and a great boyfriend."

"Some friends believe Jen should step back from Ben a bit because it might cause tension in her relationship with John if she doesn’t," the insider added. "She’ll always love Ben. That’s a given. He’s still the father of her children."

People in Jennifer Garner's inner circle are worried about her dedicating so much time to Ben Affleck.

Although the 13 Going on 30 star has set boundaries, people in Affleck's inner circle feel the trouble in his romance with the Selena actress could cause him to relapse in his addiction battle.

"A lot of people in Ben’s circle are worried he’ll fall apart and relapse — Jen included," a separate source explained. "That’s one of the reasons why she’s keeping close tabs on him. She’s spending time with him, being a good listener. No one wants to see Ben succumb to his old self-destructive habits."

Loved ones have been worried about Ben Affleck falling into old habits.

Source: OK!
The Boston native himself has spoken about fighting his demons, revealing in a 2020 interview, "It took me a long time to fundamentally, deeply, without a hint of doubt, admit to myself that I am an alcoholic."

"People with compulsive behavior, and I am one, have this kind of basic discomfort all the time that they're trying to make go away. You're trying to make yourself feel better with eating or drinking or s-- or gambling or shopping or whatever. But that ends up making your life worse," Affleck said. "Then you do more of it to make that discomfort go away. Then the real pain starts. It becomes a vicious cycle you can't break. That's at least what happened to me."

National Enquirer spoke to sources close to Garner and Affleck.

