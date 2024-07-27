Jennifer Garner Is Done Helping Ex Ben Affleck With His Marital Issues, Source Claims: 'He's Officially on His Own'

"Jen let Ben know it’s his mess to clean up alone — and she’s out of it," the source spilled. "He’s officially on his own."

The staunch warning came as Garner's longtime boyfriend, John Miller, reportedly put his foot down when it came to the Alias actress going above and beyond for Affleck. "John is tired of weekends and holidays he could be spending with Jen being taken up by her therapy sessions with Ben," an insider shared.