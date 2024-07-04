Jennifer Garner's Inner Circle Doesn't 'Want Her Ensnared' in Ex-Husband Ben Affleck's 'Problems Again': 'She Has a Good Life and a Great Boyfriend'
Jennifer Garner's pals don't want her too involved in Ben Affleck's problems.
According to insiders, people have feared the 13 Going on 30 alum, 52, has been too available to help her ex-husband, 51, as he navigates the end of his marriage to Jennifer Lopez.
"Some friends feel there should be more boundaries, especially with Ben so vulnerable," the source claimed. "They don’t want her ensnared in his problems again."
Garner's loved ones' concerns may be warranted as she has her longtime partner, John Miller, to consider. "She has a good life and a great boyfriend," the insider said.
"Some friends believe Jen should step back from Ben a bit because it might cause tension in her relationship with John if she doesn’t," the source added. "She’ll always love Ben. That’s a given. He’s still the father of her children."
The Alias alum has been by Affleck's side as he figures out the future of his romance with the Selena actress, 54. "A lot of people in Ben’s circle are worried he’ll fall apart and relapse — Jen included," a separate source noted. "That’s one of the reasons why she’s keeping close tabs on him. She’s spending time with him, being a good listener. No one wants to see Ben succumb to his old self-destructive habits."
Over the years, the Boston native has been candid about his journey to sobriety. "It took me a long time to fundamentally, deeply, without a hint of doubt, admit to myself that I am an alcoholic," he admitted in a 2020 interview. "The next drink will not be different."
"People with compulsive behavior, and I am one, have this kind of basic discomfort all the time that they're trying to make go away. You're trying to make yourself feel better with eating or drinking or s-- or gambling or shopping or whatever. But that ends up making your life worse," Affleck noted. "Then you do more of it to make that discomfort go away. Then the real pain starts. It becomes a vicious cycle you can't break. That's at least what happened to me."
The Air actor, who married the "Get Right" singer in 2022, has reportedly been mourning the end of his love story with Lopez. "Jennifer was Ben’s dream woman," a source claimed. "It was drama all the time. He’s feeling down about it and is upset and depressed it didn’t work out, even though he knows ending it is the right thing to do."
Star spoke to sources close to Garner.