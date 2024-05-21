Jennifer Garner 'Encourages' Ex-Husband Ben Affleck to Work on Marital Issues With Jennifer Lopez: 'She Wants Him to Be Happy'
Jennifer Garner is showing support for her ex-husband, Ben Affleck, amid his rumored marriage troubles with Jennifer Lopez.
The Alias star and the Batman actor tied the knot in 2005 and share three children — Violet, Fin and Samuel. They divorced in 2018, but have been able to put aside any past issues and work as mature co-parents in recent years.
According to a source, this includes "encouraging Ben to work on his marriage to Jen."
"She fully supports their relationship and wants nothing more than for him to be happy," the source added, noting Garner fully understands how living in the limelight "can put a strain" on marriages.
As OK! previously reported, Affleck and Lopez have been living apart as they juggle their bustling careers, but began to have issues a few months ago.
"She’s giving him some breathing room," a source claimed. "Of course she was a little hurt, but she knows he loves her. He just needed a break from the red carpets and publicity that she craves."
Although the father-of-three reportedly believes "having independent lives and separate interests is healthy for the relationship," the "On the Floor" singer "doesn’t totally agree" with that.
A separate insider repeated the claims that some of the couple's problems stem from their feelings about all of the public attention their marriage receives.
"They just have very different approaches when it comes to media attention," the insider explained. "Ben hates all attention and it makes him very uncomfortable. Jennifer has always had a different approach."
Another source noted the Argo star has always been "impressed" by his wife's work ethic, but their differing approaches "cause stress in his life and then in hers."
Despite tensions in their marriage, the pair is reportedly not planning to divorce and have been working on their relationship in recent months.
However, Lopez only fueled the rumors when she attended the Monday, May 20, premiere of her new flick Atlas in Los Angeles, Calif., solo.
The source spoke with Us Magazine and Garner's support of Affleck and Lopez.
An insider spoke with People about their different approaches to media attention.