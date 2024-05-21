Jennifer Garner 'Encourages' Ex-Husband Ben Affleck to Work on Marital Issues With Jennifer Lopez: 'She Wants Him to Be Happy'

As OK! previously reported, Affleck and Lopez have been living apart as they juggle their bustling careers, but began to have issues a few months ago.

"She’s giving him some breathing room," a source claimed. "Of course she was a little hurt, but she knows he loves her. He just needed a break from the red carpets and publicity that she craves."

Although the father-of-three reportedly believes "having independent lives and separate interests is healthy for the relationship," the "On the Floor" singer "doesn’t totally agree" with that.