Jennifer Garner Spotted on Romantic Date With Boyfriend John Miller as Source Claims He Doesn't Like 'Sharing Her' With Ex Ben Affleck

"John doesn’t like sharing Jen and there is a divide when it comes to her and Ben. He wishes it wasn’t like that because he understands they are a family, but it gets to him like it would anyone," an insider claimed. "John doesn’t have any fears that they are getting back together—but it has been tough coping with her support for Ben during his split from J.Lo."

Despite the drama, Miller, who has been linked to the 13 Going on 30 actress on and off since 2018, has been trying to wait for the storm to pass. "Bumpy roads recently are looking to be smoothed out," the source alleged. "Both Jen and John are hoping for that. It is just going to take a little time. They both want to be in a better place, but some work needs to be done."