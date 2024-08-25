Jennifer Garner Spotted on Romantic Date With Boyfriend John Miller as Source Claims He Doesn't Like 'Sharing Her' With Ex Ben Affleck
Jennifer Garner and John Miller are still going strong.
The longtime couple made a rare outing together for a romantic date night in Malibu on Friday, August 23, days after her ex-husband Ben Affleck's estranged wife, Jennifer Lopez, officially filed for divorce.
Garner, 52, and Miller, 46, both dressed casually for their night on the town as the Alias alum rocked a grey sweater with her brunette locks down and the attorney wore a white flannel button down.
The private pair's get-together comes as people close to Garner claim Miller has been fed up over her constantly having to be there for the father of her children, 52, with whom she shares Violet,18, Fin (née Seraphina), 15, and Samuel, 12.
"John doesn’t like sharing Jen and there is a divide when it comes to her and Ben. He wishes it wasn’t like that because he understands they are a family, but it gets to him like it would anyone," an insider claimed. "John doesn’t have any fears that they are getting back together—but it has been tough coping with her support for Ben during his split from J.Lo."
Despite the drama, Miller, who has been linked to the 13 Going on 30 actress on and off since 2018, has been trying to wait for the storm to pass. "Bumpy roads recently are looking to be smoothed out," the source alleged. "Both Jen and John are hoping for that. It is just going to take a little time. They both want to be in a better place, but some work needs to be done."
“The relationship that Ben and Jen have is different, and where that bothers John, Jen actually likes that it is different because that is what attracted her to John in the first place," the insider added.
As OK! previously reported, Garner, who finalized her divorce from Affleck in 2018, has been exhausted by her former spouse's constant need for her support as he navigates this difficult time in his life.
"Some friends feel there should be more boundaries, especially with Ben so vulnerable," the source said. "They don’t want her ensnared in his problems again. She has a good life and a great boyfriend. Some friends believe Jen should step back from Ben a bit because it might cause tension in her relationship with John if she doesn’t."
