Jennifer Garner Wows In White Dress As Boyfriend John Miller Supports Her At Premiere Of 'The Last Thing He Told Me': Photos
Jennifer Garner looked gorgeous in a white dress when she walked the red carpet of the premiere of her new show, The Last Thing He Told Me, in Los Angeles on Thursday, April 13.
There was also a reason Garner was so happy — her boyfriend, John Miller, was in attendance, according to an eyewitness.
The actress was “glowing” when she walked into the room prior the screening, the source revealed. However, Miller didn't sit next to the 13 Going on 30 alum, but he was mingling with others.
The star donned a long frock as she posed on the purple carpet.
The mom-of-three — she shares Violet, Seraphina and Samuel with ex Ben Affleck — and Miller have been linked since 2018, but they split in 2020. One year later, they got back together, and they seem in a good spot.
“Jennifer adores John and still sees a long-term future with him. There’s no desire on her part to slow things down, spend less time together or anything like that,” an insider told Us Weekly. “She’s just decided after a lot of thought that she’s just not in a hurry to rush down the aisle just yet and that she feels perfectly happy cherishing and enjoying what they have — for now — without a formal label.”
Miller, who was previously married to Caroline Campbell, seems like he's slowly but surely getting to know Garner's kids.
“John’s kids finally met Jen’s kids,” an insider said last year of the Alias alum's 50th birthday festivities. “Lots of kids and family were invited, including John’s kids, his parents, his brother and his [brother’s] wife.”
It sounds like Affleck, 50, is also excited for his ex!
"He's very pleased Jen has found a guy to make her happy, someone who clearly treats her well and who's respectful to their kids," a source spilled.
"John has run the gauntlet to show that he's husband and stepdad material, which meant he had to prove himself not just to Jennifer but to Ben as well," explained the insider. "Luckily, he's passed all those tests with flying colors."
