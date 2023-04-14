Jennifer Garner Wows In White Dress As Boyfriend John Miller Supports Her At Premiere Of 'The Last Thing He Told Me': Photos

Jennifer Garner looked gorgeous in a white dress when she walked the red carpet of the premiere of her new show, The Last Thing He Told Me, in Los Angeles on Thursday, April 13.

There was also a reason Garner was so happy — her boyfriend, John Miller, was in attendance, according to an eyewitness.

The actress was “glowing” when she walked into the room prior the screening, the source revealed. However, Miller didn't sit next to the 13 Going on 30 alum, but he was mingling with others.