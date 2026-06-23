Jennifer Grey Shares Topless Photo With Michael J. Fox’s Wife for Her 66th Birthday

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Jennifer Grey is celebrating one of her longest and dearest friendships in a very memorable way. The Dirty Dancing actress, 66, honored Tracy Pollan’s 66th birthday by sharing a playful throwback beach photo that highlighted their decades-long bond. Grey posted the vintage snapshot on Instagram on Monday, June 22, along with a heartfelt message for Michael J. Fox’s wife. “Happy birthday @tracy.pollan♥️,” Grey wrote in the caption. “Friendship like this is 🌟‘if you fall I will catch you, I’ll be waiting… time after time!’”

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A Playful Beach Throwback

Source: @jennifergrey/Instagram Tracy Pollan responded to the post with a heartfelt comment.

The nostalgic image showed Grey and Pollan enjoying a carefree day by the ocean. The longtime friends appeared to be posing topless on the beach, though Grey covered their chests with gold star emojis before posting the photo online. Grey wore a pink V-cut bikini bottom and wrapped one arm around Pollan as they smiled for the camera. Her curly hair blew in the breeze while she stood beside her friend on the sand. Pollan sported a light blue bikini bottom and leaned in close as the pair posed together under the sun.

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Fans React to Their Lasting Friendship

Source: MEGA Jennifer Grey celebrated Tracy Pollan’s 66th birthday by sharing a playful throwback beach photo on Instagram.

The throwback quickly drew attention from fans, many of whom praised the pair’s enduring connection. “Hahahaha I love you!!” Pollan replied in the comments section. A second fan wrote, “What 1980s exercises were you ladies doing to get abs like that? 😱🔥 happy friendship day to you both 🫶🏻.” “What an amazing friendship 🙏🏼,” another commented. “Lucky to have that kinda friendship! Happy Birthday! 🎊,” a fourth fan added. One follower also joked, “I’m also 66. Wish I had walked topless on a beach when I was young. Oh well.” Pollan has been married to Fox since 1988, after the pair first met while working together on Family Ties. Over the years, they have built one of Hollywood’s most admired marriages and share four children. Pollan’s relationship with Fox has remained strong for decades amid his Parkinson’s battle.

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Their Recent Girls' Getaway

Source: MEGA The birthday tribute comes months after the besties enjoyed a 'long overdue girls' trip.'

The birthday tribute comes months after Grey and Pollan enjoyed what the actress described as a “long overdue girls trip.” Grey previously shared photos from the getaway, including a smiling selfie of the two friends wearing black bikinis while soaking up time together by the water. Another snapshot gave fans a glimpse of Grey’s relaxing beach escape. The actress posed kneeling on a pink towel with the ocean stretching out behind her. Keeping the moment simple and carefree, she went makeup-free and let her natural curls fall loosely around her shoulders. A straw hat rested nearby as she enjoyed the peaceful seaside setting. In her caption, Grey tagged Pollan and joked that the pair were laughing together as if they were “back in high school.”

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Fans Loved Their Vacation Photos

Source: MEGA Tracy Pollan has been married to Michael J. Fox since 1988.