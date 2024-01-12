Michael J. Fox and Wife Tracy Pollan Attend the National Board of Review Awards Gala in NYC Amid Actor's Parkinson's Battle: Photos
Michael J. Fox isn't staying home this awards season!
On Thursday, January 11, the actor and his wife of 35 years, Tracy Pollan hit the red carpet together for the National Board of Review Awards Gala.
For the NYC event, the Back to the Future lead, 62, dressed up in dark suit, light blue shirt, a black tie that featured tiny white polka dots and black sneakers. Pollan, 63, stunned in a long-sleeved partially sheer black top, black pants and matching open-toed shoes.
At the show, Fox took home a win in the Best Documentary category for Still, which detailed his decades-long battle with Parkinson's disease.
The actress is heavily featured in Still, and when Fox was previously asked why that was, he replied, "It’s my story. You can’t tell my story without her."
Over the last year, the father-of-four has been candid about his health struggles and how it also affects his family — though he insisted their bond has never wavered.
"I love Tracy obviously and she's an amazing person and has gone through a lot. I realize she has a life separate from me having Parkinson's, from me being Alex Keaton or Marty McFly, she's a person," he explained in a 2023 interview. "I think that's why it's gone OK."
- Michael J. Fox and Wife Sit Courtside at NY Knicks Game as Actor Declares He Wants to 'Celebrate Life' Amid 'Intense' Parkinson's Battle
- Michael J. Fox Reveals He Was 'Literally Dumpster Diving for Food' Before His Big Hollywood Break
- Michael J. Fox Admits He 'Was a Jerk' in His Early Days of Stardom: 'You Just Want to Slap Me'
"She had indicated to me by saying in for better or for worse, in sickness and in health," the movie star noted of how the blonde beauty reacted when he informed her of his diagnosis in 1991.
"She was able to get me through it, and go through it with me. And she has for 35 years. We knew the bus was coming and we knew it was going to hit, but we didn't know how far away it was or how fast it was going," he explained. "At any time, she would have been forgiven to say, 'I'm just gonna step out.' But she didn't do that."
The pair marked their 35th wedding anniversary in July via social media by uploading several throwback photos. "35 years of laugher, living, listening and loving you @tracy.pollan," he captioned the sweet post. "Thank you for it all. Forever yours, Mike."
Pollan also shared an old picture, writing alongside it, "35 years!!! Happy anniversary my love. Here’s to many more glorious adventures together. I could not love you more💗."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Despite all of Fox's hurdles — which has included spinal tumor surgery — the Family Ties alum considers himself one of the "lucky" ones.
"My family is extraordinary, my life is extraordinary, my kids are extraordinary," he gushed in an interview last year. "My kids are amazing."