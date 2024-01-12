Michael J. Fox and Wife Tracy Pollan Attend the National Board of Review Awards Gala in NYC Amid Actor's Parkinson's Battle: Photos

The actress is heavily featured in Still, and when Fox was previously asked why that was, he replied, "It’s my story. You can’t tell my story without her."

Over the last year, the father-of-four has been candid about his health struggles and how it also affects his family — though he insisted their bond has never wavered.

"I love Tracy obviously and she's an amazing person and has gone through a lot. I realize she has a life separate from me having Parkinson's, from me being Alex Keaton or Marty McFly, she's a person," he explained in a 2023 interview. "I think that's why it's gone OK."