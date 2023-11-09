Michael J. Fox Would Have Forgiven His Wife If She'd Left Him During Parkinson's Battle
Michael J. Fox could not be more grateful for his wife.
During a Thursday, November 9, interview with CBS Mornings, the Back to the Future actor, 62, could not help but gush over his spouse of 35 years, Tracy Pollan, 63, and her unwavering devotion to him amid his Parkinson's battle.
"It's been great for me, I don't know how it is for her," Fox said of his partner — with whom he shares children Sam, 34, twins Aquinnah and Schuyler, 28, and Esmé, 21. "I love Tracy obviously and she's an amazing person and has gone through a lot. I realize she has a life separate from me having Parkinson's, from me being Alex Keaton or Marty McFly, she's a person. I think that's why it's gone OK."
"She had indicated to me by saying in for better or for worse, in sickness and in health," the Teen Wolf star said. "She was able to get me through it, and go through it with me. And she has for 35 years. We knew the bus was coming and we knew it was going to hit, but we didn't know how far away it was or how fast it was going."
Fox — who was diagnosed in 1991 — admitted that due to how difficult his health battle has been, he continues to remain stunned by how dedicated Pollan has been to him through it all. "At any time, she would have been forgiven to say, 'I'm just gonna step out.' But she didn't do that," he said.
Despite the uphill battle, the Spin City star has remained optimistic about his future. "The opposite of fear is faith," he explained. "Positivity is really sincere and I really feel good and it's genuine."
"But it's hard fought and it's hard won I should say. This fear, we can find ways to just give ourselves a break, give ourselves credit for getting through life, on life's journeys. In order to do that, you have to stop and say, 'It's not that bad,'" Fox continued.
In a recent interview, the former teen star admitted he felt bad that his health drastically changed his partner's life.
"She has this disease too in a sense because I do," he noted. "Right from the beginning, before any of this happened, I took this young actress whose career was hopping, she was doing great, she was beautiful, and I made her a single mother and I took her out of the game."