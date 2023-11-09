Michael J. Fox Would Have Forgiven His Wife If She'd Left Him During Parkinson's Battle

"It's been great for me, I don't know how it is for her," Fox said of his partner — with whom he shares children Sam, 34, twins Aquinnah and Schuyler, 28, and Esmé, 21. "I love Tracy obviously and she's an amazing person and has gone through a lot. I realize she has a life separate from me having Parkinson's, from me being Alex Keaton or Marty McFly, she's a person. I think that's why it's gone OK."

"She had indicated to me by saying in for better or for worse, in sickness and in health," the Teen Wolf star said. "She was able to get me through it, and go through it with me. And she has for 35 years. We knew the bus was coming and we knew it was going to hit, but we didn't know how far away it was or how fast it was going."