Jennifer Lawrence Addresses 'Total Rumor' About Her 'Fling' With Liam Hemsworth While He Was Dating Miley Cyrus
Setting the record straight.
Jennifer Lawrence denied having an affair with Liam Hemsworth during his marriage to now-ex-wife Miley Cyrus.
The Golden Globe winner addressed the absurd rumors during her Monday, June 26, appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. Though she was given the opportunity to “plead the fifth” on speculation that her Hunger Games costar, 33, cheated on the "Wrecking Ball" musician, 30, the 32-year-old insisted she would “love to respond” to the “fling” accusation.
“Not true,” the Silver Linings Playbook star clarified. “Total rumor.”
Lawrence, however, admitted that she and Hemsworth did "kiss one time" offscreen — but it was "years after" he and Cyrus called it quits.
Leaving no stone unturned, Andy Cohen and the Oscar winner also discussed whether Cyrus shaded the A-lister in her "Flowers" music video, which dropped in May, given that she wore a gold dress reminiscent of Lawrence's Hunger Games premiere look.
“I just assume that was a coincidence,” Lawrence speculated, going on to ask viewers whether they were “satisfied” with her answer.
The Last Song costars started dating in 2009 and were on-and-off until their wedding in December 2018. Less than one year later, the former Disney star and Hemsworth announced their separation in August 2019. The handsome hunk filed for divorce 11 days later, with their separation having been finalized in January 2020.
Hemsworth has since moved on with model Gabriella Brooks, and Cyrus is now dating Maxx Morando.
As for Lawrence, she is happily married to gallerist Cooke Maroney, whom she wed in 2019. The lovebirds welcomed their first child together in February 2022, with the actress revealing in an October 2022 Vogue cover story that she gave birth to a baby boy named Cy — whose moniker was inspired by his dad's favorite artist, Cy Twombly.
Gushing that her heart "has stretched to a capacity that I didn’t know about," since welcoming Cy, Lawrence candidly said she felt like her “whole life … started over” when they welcomed the infant. "I just stared. I was just so in love."