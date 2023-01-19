Does Miley Cyrus' New Song 'Flowers' Hint That Liam Hemsworth Cheated On Singer?
Is Miley Cyrus trying to tell us something in her new hit song, "Flowers?"
According to one TikTok user, the singer, 30, is wearing a gold dress in the music video, which is a subtle nod to the same dress Liam Hemsworth's Hunger Games costar Jennifer Lawrence wore to the film's premiere, potentially hinting that something more was happening between Hemsworth and Lawrence behind-the-scenes. "Tell us, Miley! Queen of shade," the user wrote.
Lawrence, 32, previously admitted to Andy Cohen that she and the Australia native, 33, have gotten intimate in the past.
“It has recently been rumored that you and Liam Hemsworth had some PDA at the Waverly Inn. Have you two ever kissed when the cameras weren’t rolling?” Cohen asked the actress.
“Liam and I grew up together. Liam’s real hot. What would you have done?” Lawrence asked before admitting, “Yeah, I have.”
There's another theory floating around social media platforms as well.
"The house where the music video for Miley Cyrus’ 'Flowers' was recorded was previously used by Liam Hemsworth to cheat on Miley with more than 14 women while they were married," one user alleged.
The "Wrecking Ball" songstress and the Isn't It Romantic star were in an on-again, off-again relationship from 2010 to 2019. After their marriage ended, the Disney Channel alum made it clear that no one stepped out on their romance.
"But the truth is, once Liam & I reconciled,I meant it, & I was committed. There are NO secrets to uncover here. I’ve learned from every experience in my life. I’m not perfect, I don’t want to be, it’s boring. I’ve grown up in front of you, but the bottom line is, I HAVE GROWN UP," she tweeted in 2019. "I can admit to a lot of things but I refuse to admit that my marriage ended because of cheating. Liam and I have been together for a decade. I’ve said it before & it remains true, I love Liam and always will."
She continued, "BUT at this point I had to make a healthy decision for myself to leave a previous life behind. I am the healthiest and happiest I have been in a long time. You can say I am a twerking, pot smoking , foul mouthed hillbilly but I am not a liar. I am proud to say, I am simply in a different place from where i was when I was a younger."