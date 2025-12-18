Jennifer Lawrence Makes Leonardo DiCaprio Squirm as She Teases His History of Dating Younger Women in Hilarious Exchange: Watch
Dec. 18 2025, Published 1:12 p.m. ET
Jennifer Lawrence not-so-subtly teased Leonardo DiCaprio about his dating history.
During an episode of Variety’s “Actors on Actors,” released on Wednesday, December 17, the celebs discussed the Titanic alum’s recent film One Battle After Another, where he plays a dad to a teenage daughter.
DiCaprio, 51, has dated several women in their 20s over the years. In his latest film, Chase Infiniti, the actress who plays his daughter, is 25.
“I really loved seeing you be a dad… Like, I’m so sad that you don’t have a teenage daughter,” Lawrence, 35, quipped as the actor laughed awkwardly. “You’d look great with one!”
Fans were quick to assume that the Hunger Games alum was calling him out for dating people young enough to be his daughter.
“I think they were both acutely aware of what she was doing and all the gossip about him and younger women lol,” one person wrote on Reddit, while another agreed, “And I definitely think he knew what she was doing too — he looks uncomfortable AF.”
A third noted, “Jennifer Lawrence would be seen [as] ancient for Leo to date, which in it of itself is just insane.”
Inside Leonardo DiCaprio's Past Flings
DiCaprio has been dating model Vittoria Ceretti, 27, since 2023, when they met in Milan. In 2022, he was romantically linked to Gigi Hadid, who was 27 at the time.
Between 1999 and 2005, the movie star was in an on-again, off-again relationship with Gisele Bündchen, who was just 20 when she started dating him.
The 51-year-old movie star has also dated A-listers, including Nina Agdal, Camila Morrone, Erin Heatherton and Toni Garrn.
Vittoria Ceretti Spills Details on Relationship With Leonardo DiCaprio
DiCaprio’s most recent flame, Ceretti, spoke out about why it’s difficult dating him in a March interview with Vogue France.
"As soon as you're in a relationship with someone who has a larger following than you, you become 'girlfriend of' — or 'boyfriend of,' for that matter. And that can be extremely annoying," she explained. "Suddenly, people are talking about you as so-and-so's girlfriend who was so-and-so's ex. So it's not nice to think that you can't love whoever you want, because of the labels people need to stick on you."
Ceretti "prefers to not go into details" about their relationship and struggles to cope with fans who lust over him.
"It's something you learn," she said. "If what you're experiencing is real, if you know you love each other, then there's no reason to be alarmed. Because love protects and gives confidence."