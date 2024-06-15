OK Magazine
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Marriage Is in 'Serious Trouble' as Singer Is 'Desperate to Save It': She 'Can't Seem to Accept It’s Over'

jenniferlopezbenafffleckmarriagetroublepp
Source: Mega
By:

Jun. 15 2024, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

Jennifer Lopez cannot come to terms with her marriage to Ben Affleck potentially ending.

According to insiders, the Selena actress, 54, has been doing her best to salvage her romance to the Argo actor, 54, as rumors continue to swirl that they're headed for a divorce.

jenniferlopezbenaffleckmarriage
Source: mega

Jennifer Lopez cannot come to terms with the end of her fairytale with Ben Affleck.

"Jennifer’s marriage is in serious trouble, and she’s desperate to save it," the source spilled before hinting at their lack of communication. "But to do that, she needs to be where Ben is."

The Hollywood power couple has been living separately and put their marital home on the market as they try to figure out their next steps. "Ben seems pretty content with the living arrangement as it is now,” the insider noted. “It’s Jennifer who can’t seem to accept that it’s over between them."

jenniferlopezbenaffleckmarriagetrouble
Source: Mega

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez put their marital home on the market.

The relationship woes come at a difficult time for Lopez after she announced she wouldn't be participating in her concerts after all. "Canceling her tour may be a show of sacrifice to Jennifer, but no one thinks it’ll be enough to win Ben back," the insider added.

"She still thinks she and Ben are meant to be together and the feeling is she’s just tolerating this unpleasantness until Ben realizes the same thing," a separate source explained of the pair, who married in 2022.

jenniferlopezbenaffleckmarriagetrouble
Source: Mega

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez married in 2022.

To make matters worse, people close to Affleck fear he may be in danger of relapsing in his addiction with alcohol. "I hear that he is drinking. He is full of demons — a really troubled person," an insider alleged.

"I have seen him looking glassy eyed and it is a real worry to everyone who cares about him," the anonymous source alleged.

jenniferlopezbenaffleckmarriage
Source: Mega

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez rekindled their early 2000s romance in 2021.

Source: OK!
In 2020, the Boston native got candid about his battle with addiction. "It took me a long time to fundamentally, deeply, without a hint of doubt, admit to myself that I am an alcoholic," he explained in an interview. "The next drink will not be different."

"People with compulsive behavior, and I am one, have this kind of basic discomfort all the time that they're trying to make go away. You're trying to make yourself feel better with eating or drinking or s-- or gambling or shopping or whatever. But that ends up making your life worse," Affleck added. "Then you do more of it to make that discomfort go away. Then the real pain starts. It becomes a vicious cycle you can't break. That's at least what happened to me."

Life & Style spoke with sources close to Lopez.

