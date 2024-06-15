Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Marriage Is in 'Serious Trouble' as Singer Is 'Desperate to Save It': She 'Can't Seem to Accept It’s Over'

In 2020, the Boston native got candid about his battle with addiction. "It took me a long time to fundamentally, deeply, without a hint of doubt, admit to myself that I am an alcoholic," he explained in an interview. "The next drink will not be different."

"People with compulsive behavior, and I am one, have this kind of basic discomfort all the time that they're trying to make go away. You're trying to make yourself feel better with eating or drinking or s-- or gambling or shopping or whatever. But that ends up making your life worse," Affleck added. "Then you do more of it to make that discomfort go away. Then the real pain starts. It becomes a vicious cycle you can't break. That's at least what happened to me."