Loved-Up Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Enjoy Malibu Chili Cook-Off With Pop Star's Twins

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are looking good and likely feeling better as they soak up their newlywed bliss.

Hollywood's golden couple was seen out and about in California on Sunday, September 4, with the pop star's 14-year-old twins, Emme and Max. Keeping the bridal theme going after the duo's August nuptials, Lopez stunned in a sheer, flowy kaftan-style maxi dress as the crew attended the Malibu Chili Cook-Off.