Loved-Up Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Enjoy Malibu Chili Cook-Off With Pop Star's Twins
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are looking good and likely feeling better as they soak up their newlywed bliss.
Hollywood's golden couple was seen out and about in California on Sunday, September 4, with the pop star's 14-year-old twins, Emme and Max. Keeping the bridal theme going after the duo's August nuptials, Lopez stunned in a sheer, flowy kaftan-style maxi dress as the crew attended the Malibu Chili Cook-Off.
She complimented her angelic look with red Adidas x Gucci “GG” slides, large gold hoops, as well as several bangles while wearing her hair in a messy yet fashionable up-do. Her better half also looked stylish in a light-blue button down and kaki trousers, completing his outfit for the day with white sneakers and sunglasses.
As Bennifer 2.0 walked around the event, which included other celeb attendees such as Tom Hanks and his wife, Rita Wilson, the Argo actor reportedly tried his hand at a basketball game to no avail, missing a shot at the basket.
Nevertheless, the peaceful family outing appeared to be a success, with Lopez cooling herself down with a can of Coke as she walked hand-in-hand with her hubby, whom she first wed in July in an impromptu Las Vegas ceremony.
The rekindled pair recently touched down from their second honeymoon, which took place in Italy following their Parisian getaway, where they were joined by their blended brood.
And as they enter this new chapter of their lives together, an OK! insider dished about their blended family's dynamic, as the movie star shares Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, and the Latin pop star shares her two kids with ex-husband Marc Anthony.
"Both Jen and Ben have worked very hard to blend their families together. They included all the children in both weddings and even took some of them on their first honeymoon in Paris," noted the insider, "Making sure the kids felt included was a priority."
Despite all of their children copping an invite to their Sin City ceremony, OK! learned only Seraphina and Emme were in attendance, as the handsome hunk's other daughter wanted to stay by Garner's side on her dad's special day. "Violet stayed home because she’s extremely loyal to her mom,” one well-placed Hollywood source spilled at the time.
However, there seems to be no tension within the family, as all of the couple's offspring were there to celebrate their second wedding at Affleck's Georgia estate, even walking Lopez down the aisle!