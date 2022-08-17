A Modern Family! Jennifer Lopez Takes Her & Ben Affleck's Kids To Broadway Show Ahead Of Second Wedding — Photos
Catching a Sunday matinee! On August 14, Jennifer Lopez took her children, 14-year-old twins Emme and Max, as well as husband Ben Affleck's eldest two kids, Violet, 16, and Seraphina, 13, to a showing of Broadway's Into the Woods.
According to an eyewitness, the gang arrived 20 minutes late to the venue, with the superstar clad in a gorgeous sequined lavender frock.
"The entire audience turned to watch," an audience member revealed of the interruption as the group made their way to their seats. "Well, everyone except for Patti LuPone, who seemed militantly unimpressed by the spectacle."
WE CELEBRATE BEN AFFLECK'S 50TH BIRTHDAY WITH A LOOK AT HIS ALL-TIME BEST BOSTON MOMENTS: PHOTOS
After the show, they all hopped into a car waiting for them on the busy streets of NYC.
Soon enough, Lopez, 53, will be heading to Georgia, where she and Affleck, 50, will have a formal wedding party after eloping in Las Vegas. As OK! previously spilled, the shindig is reportedly going down at the actor's southern estate, a choice that's irked some of their guests.
"L.A. has some of the best hotels and venues in the world. Both Jen and Ben have amazing multimillion-dollar homes where they could have celebrated, but no, instead everyone is expected to head to Affleck’s estate in Riceboro, Ga., (which is located just an hour outside Savannah), for the big bash this weekend," an insider told Radar. "Matt Damon, Jimmy Kimmel, and Casey Affleck are all millionaires who can afford private planes and the best hotels, but not everyone can. It’s so selfish."
Despite the drama, the lovebirds are moving full steam ahead with their plans, which includes a rehearsal dinner on Friday and a picnic on Sunday. "It’s going to be all about J.Lo.," spilled an insider. "Ben wants all of the focus to be on her for their big day."
The singer is rumored to be wearing a custom Ralph Lauren bridal gown, and a photographer from Vogue will be present to capture every moment of the festivities.