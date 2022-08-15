Jennifer Lopez Bonds With Stepdaughter Violet Affleck Ahead Of Ben's 50th Birthday
Jennifer Lopez and stepdaughter Violet Affleck seem to be as thick as thieves. The stepmother-daughter duo was seen out together in New York City on Sunday, August 14, just one day before Ben Affleck's 50th birthday.
In photos found here, the newlywed kept it cool in an oversized white button down and a pair of gray bike shorts accessorized with a luxurious $2,980 crossbody Gucci bag. The 16-year-old stunned in a graphic t-shirt and tan shorts combo for her outing with Lopez.
Later in the day, the Selena star stepped out in a purple ensemble for an outing in the Big Apple with her twins, Max and Emme, 14.
The blended family — which also includes Affleck's daughter Seraphina, 13, and son Samuel, 10, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner — has been strengthening their bonds since the rekindled duo's July nuptials. Both sets of children are often seen together on outings in Los Angeles, with daughters Emme and Seraphina in attendance for their parents' special day in Sin City, where they said "I Do."
As OK! previously reported, despite the married couple appearing blissfully in love on their romantic getaway, the massive public attention scared the Argo actor. “Ben was a little freaked out in Paris,” an insider explained of the couple's hectic vacation.
"This was a whole new level," the source went on to explain. "Ben is used to the flashing lights. But he felt that the honeymoon was a tsunami. Jen’s made out of steel and knows it comes with the territory [but] he still gets pissed off."
This may have been a bit of history repeating itself after Affleck, who was seen breaking down in tears and falling asleep during the honeymoon, and Lopez originally called off their 2003 wedding due to the media frenzy surrounding their special day.
“Due to the excessive media attention surrounding our wedding, we have decided to postpone the date," the Hollywood power couple said in a statement all those years ago.
HollywoodLife obtained the photos of Lopez and Violet Affleck.