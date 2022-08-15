Jennifer Lopez Bonds With Stepdaughter Violet Affleck Ahead Of Ben's 50th Birthday

Later in the day, the Selena star stepped out in a purple ensemble for an outing in the Big Apple with her twins, Max and Emme, 14.

The blended family — which also includes Affleck's daughter Seraphina, 13, and son Samuel, 10, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner — has been strengthening their bonds since the rekindled duo's July nuptials. Both sets of children are often seen together on outings in Los Angeles, with daughters Emme and Seraphina in attendance for their parents' special day in Sin City, where they said "I Do."