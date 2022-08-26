OK Magazine
OK Magazine
Jennifer Lopez Serenaded Husband Ben Affleck With Unreleased Tune During Georgia Wedding

jen ben pp
Source: mega
By:

Aug. 26 2022, Published 7:00 p.m. ET

Jennifer Lopez has so much love for Ben Affleck that she had to sing and dance about it.

The Global pop star gave her hubby a sweet surprise during their Saturday, August 20, Georgia wedding, grabbing a mic and performing a new song while the actor sat alone in a chair at the center of the dance floor.

jen ben
Source: mega

Stunning in her gorgeous white gown, Lopez had backup singers and dancers perform alongside her while surrounded by their closest family and friends. The "On The Floor" songstress sang to her love about passion and being in love with the catchy hook, "Can't get enough."

The surprise performance took place at her new husband's Georgie estate, where Bennifer 2.0 planned to wed back in 2003 before they called off their nuptials and went their separate ways months later.

The couple — who first tied the knot in an impromptu Las Vegas ceremony last month — kicked off their wedding festivities on Friday, August 19, with a rehearsal dinner and concluded the weekend on Sunday, August 21, with an intimate picnic/ barbecue for their inner circle.

Following their loved-up weekend, Affleck and Lopez jetted off to Italy for their second honeymoon after taking their blended brood to Paris weeks prior.

jen ben
Source: mega
And while their first romantic getaway was filled with papparazzi and fans tracking their every move, something that really freaked Affleck out, as OK! reported, the Deep Water star seems more laid back this time around.

The couple hasn't been shy about packing on the PDA as they enjoy their Milan honeymoon, even sharing sweet kisses and embraces while out and about. Affleck and Lopez were seen Thursday, August 25, during a luxury shopping spree, where the father-of-three was spotted giving his wife a smooch while pulling her in close.

Source: OK!
The pair also spent their Thursday at pal George Clooney’s Villa L’Oleandra in Lake Como, Italy.

TMZ first reported on Lopez's special performance.

