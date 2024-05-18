Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's 'Different Personalities' Have Caused Issues in Their Marriage: 'They're Not Always on the Same Page'
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s marriage hasn’t always been sunshine and roses.
According to a source, the couple — who tied the knot in 2022 — have "had their ups and downs" amid rumors the celebs called it quits.
"They have gone through phases where things haven't been as great between them due to their different personalities and not getting enough time together," the insider explained. "They're not always on the same page. They both have so much going on between taking care of their families and their work commitments and it can be a lot for them."
Speculation about the duo’s possible split began after they've been spotted attending public events solo as of late.
Around the same time, a source told ET that the actress had "not been paying much attention to any outside hate."
"Ben is 100 percent supportive of Jen and keeps it real with her," the insider shared. "They both know this is part of the business and remind each other that you can't please everyone. They acknowledge what really matters, lift each other up, and encourage each other's talents and capabilities."
- 'Rude and Nasty' Jennifer Lopez Accused of Making Shocking Demands to Private Airport Staff: 'She Is a Nightmare'
- Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Seen Together for First Time Since Marriage Trouble Rumors Surfaced
- Jennifer Lopez Is 'Addicted to Marriage,' Ana Navarro Says in Scathing Rant as Ben Affleck Divorce Rumors Swirl
As OK! previously reported, another confidante revealed the pair have been hitting some bumps in their relationship but do not plan to divorce.
"Jen and Ben are having issues in their marriage," they spilled. "They started having issues a few months ago as Jen had started ramping up work commitments and prepping for her tour."
"Jen is very focused on work," they said of Lopez — who is currently preparing for her This Is Me … Live tour before it kicks off in Orlando, Fla., next month. "They are on two completely different pages most of the time."
However, divorce rumors are still swirling, as the source confessed the mother-of-two viewed a home in Los Angeles recently, but Lopez claims it'd be used as an investment property.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
A second individual confirmed Affleck has been staying at an estate in Los Angeles separate from the couple's main shared home.
Despite the unusual living arrangements, they adamantly insisted the stars have no plans to end their marriage.