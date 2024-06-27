Jennifer Lopez Stops by Ben Affleck's L.A. Office After Singer Vacationed in Europe Amid Ongoing Divorce Rumors

The singer has more free time these days after she abruptly canceled her This Is Me Now tour, which was scheduled to kick off on Wednesday, June 26.

"I am completely heartsick and devastated about letting you down," the triple threat told her fans on May 31. "Please know that I wouldn’t do this if I didn’t feel that it was absolutely necessary."

Many believe the move stemmed from low ticket sales and her issues with Affleck, whom she wed in 2022.