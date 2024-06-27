Jennifer Lopez Stops by Ben Affleck's L.A. Office After Singer Vacationed in Europe Amid Ongoing Divorce Rumors
Jennifer Lopez is back in America after galavanting around Europe without Ben Affleck.
On Wednesday, June 26, the actress was photographed stopping by the dad-of-three's office in Los Angeles amid the couple's ongoing marital woes.
One day beforehand, Affleck, 51, was seen at the location and was noticeably wearing his wedding ring despite going on some recent outings with a bare finger.
As OK! reported, Lopez, 54, was vacationing in Italy with friends and then went to France for Paris Fashion Week as the pair continues to spend more time apart.
The singer has more free time these days after she abruptly canceled her This Is Me Now tour, which was scheduled to kick off on Wednesday, June 26.
"I am completely heartsick and devastated about letting you down," the triple threat told her fans on May 31. "Please know that I wouldn’t do this if I didn’t feel that it was absolutely necessary."
Many believe the move stemmed from low ticket sales and her issues with Affleck, whom she wed in 2022.
As split rumors swirl, the stars have been living separately and even put their marital home on the market.
One insider explained their different lifestyles have been too much to overcome, as the Argo star prefers to be more low-key while JLo is a social butterfly.
Though one source said the duo was trying to work things out, they "can’t get on the same page [and] have been discussing divorce as an option."
"Jennifer is distraught," the insider noted to a news outlet. "She wants to sell their house off-market to try and get less attention surrounding it. But Ben doesn’t care about the negative attention. He’s been through this before and it doesn’t faze him."
A separate source claimed the "Get Right" crooner is "still clinging to the possibility that they can turn things around," but Affleck has allegedly made up his mind.
"The divorce is happening; it’s just a question of timing," the source insisted. "Ben is telling friends that he’s looking forward to the next chapter. He wants a life with serenity and peace, and escaping this roller coaster will be a relief."
Since they blended families when they married — the Oscar winner has three children with ex-wife Jennifer Garner while Lopez shares twins with former spouse Marc Anthony — they would want to split in a "civilized way and make sure the transition is as smooth as possible for the kids."
Page Six reported on Lopez stopping by Affleck's L.A. office.