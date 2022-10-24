Giddy Up! Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Take Teen Emme Shopping For Halloween
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are getting their teen Emme ready for Halloween! On Saturday, October 22, the newlyweds stepped out with the 14-year-old to shop in Los Angeles for some country western inspired looks, presumably for the spooky holiday on the horizon.
The family seemed to be on the hunt for a pair of cowboy boots to pair with a red top they found. Affleck also tried on a multitude of the felt hats as he helped his wife and stepchild shop.
As Lopez and the Argo star reach month three of wedded bliss, Affleck has been taking charge when it comes to their blended brood, which includes his kids with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10, as well as Lopez's 14-year-old twins with former spouse Marc Anthony, Emme and Max.
“Ben has really been stepping up with the kids, driving them where they need to go and helping with their homework," an insider said of the proud dad. “Any downtime he gets he’s with the kids and Jennifer, he’s very zeroed in on being the best family man, it’s a role he loves.”
The Selena star has been busy filming the upcoming movie Atlas and keeping all of her other booming businesses afloat. However, her new husband has reportedly not been thrilled with her inability to slow down now that she's a married lady.
"She had him fooled for a while, but Ben's realizing Jennifer is as career-driven as she ever was," a source spilled of the rekindled flames, who tied the knot twice over — with one small ceremony in Las Vegas and a lavish celebration at the Boston native's Georgia estate — this past summer after ending their first engagement in 2004.
"It was a huge wake-up call for him," the insider explained of Affleck's expectations of Lopez. "They're back to the grind of work and parenting. Reality has set in."