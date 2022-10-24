Giddy Up! Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Take Teen Emme Shopping For Halloween

As Lopez and the Argo star reach month three of wedded bliss, Affleck has been taking charge when it comes to their blended brood, which includes his kids with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10, as well as Lopez's 14-year-old twins with former spouse Marc Anthony, Emme and Max.

“Ben has really been stepping up with the kids, driving them where they need to go and helping with their homework," an insider said of the proud dad. “Any downtime he gets he’s with the kids and Jennifer, he’s very zeroed in on being the best family man, it’s a role he loves.”