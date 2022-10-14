Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Match In All-Black Ensembles For Fashion Show As Rumors Of Marital Woes Rage On
Though they may be at odds behind closed doors, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck looked like the perfect pair at Ralph Lauren's show in Southern California.
The power couple stepped out in style on Thursday, October 13, matching in all-black ensembles to celebrate the World of Ralph Lauren and the Spring 2023 collections.
The vocalist, 53, stunned in a sleek pinstripe dress, completing her look with a black fedora and matching clutch. The standout pieces from her look were her bold necklaces that perfectly fell on her chest.
Lopez's handsome hunk, 50, cleaned up nice, opting for a black suit with a matching black tie and button-up.
The couple, who wed earlier this summer, held hands and lovingly looked into each other's eyes while posing for photographers.
Lopez is a well-known fan of the fashion company, founded in the 1960s, having turned to Ralph Lauren to design a wedding capsule for her August nuptials. The Marry Me actress stunned in three custom gowns for her Georgia wedding, walking down the aisle in a gown with over 1,000 handkerchiefs that were attached to the dress by hand.
Prior to their August three-day celebration that included their blended family and close friends, the duo officially tied the knot in an intimate Las Vegas ceremony on July 16.
Despite only returning from their second honeymoon mere weeks ago, OK! reported there is trouble in paradise for the newlyweds. It seems as though the Hollywood stars are already back to reality, with Affleck quickly learning he will always come second to J.Lo's career.
"She had him fooled for a while, but Ben's realizing Jennifer is as career-driven as she ever was," an insider spilled, noting she is as much of a workaholic as she was when they ended their first engagement back in 2004.
"It was a huge wake-up call for him," the source claimed of Affleck's reality check.
Meanwhile, it seems Affleck has also been rubbing his rekindled flame the wrong way, taking smoking back up despite Lopez's clear opposition to his famed bad habit. "She absolutely hates Ben's cigarettes," spilled the insider. "He promised to give it up, but with all her nagging he's smoking more than ever."