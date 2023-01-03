Jennifer Lopez Gushes Over 'One Of The Best Years Yet' While Offering Never-Before-Seen Snaps Of Her Wedding Looks
What a year 2022 has been for Jennifer Lopez — and she's making sure she captured every moment of it.
The Latin pop star gushed over her whirlwind year on Instagram with a sweet reel that included never-seen-before snaps leading up to her private wedding to Ben Affleck in July and moments from their second wedding in August.
In the video posted Sunday, January 1, the 53-year-old showed off her green engagement ring multiple times before offering a behind-the-scenes glimpse of her wedding day looks. Lopez stunned in three Ralph Lauren dresses for their August wedding, as well as a sexy lace number for their Sin City vows.
From emotionally looking at conceptual illustrations for her weddings as a highlight of May to including intimate snaps of her and Affleck locking lips on a film set, Lopez highlighted all of the major moments that the year brought her by the month.
Lopez captioned the reel — which also documented some of her big career moments and time with her children— "2022 was one of the best years yet!!! I cannot wait for all that’s to come next year …" along with hashtags #HappyNewYear #ImJustGettingStarted #WaitingForTonight #ThisIsMeNow.
After Affleck proposed to his rekindled flame in April 2022, Bennifer 2.0 wed in a July 16 ceremony at Las Vegas' A Little White Wedding Chapel. The Argo actor and Marry Me actress said "I Do" again in August at Affleck's Georgia estate, where they were surrounded by friendds and family.
The couple kicked off their newlywed life with two honeymoons in Europe, with their blended brood joining them for the first in Paris.
Affleck and ex-wife Jennifer Garner share Violet, 17, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10. Lopez is mom to 14-year-old twins Max and Emme, whom she shares with Marc Anthony.
Ever since the couple reunited after calling off their 2003 wedding, they appear to be living on cloud nine, with the duo even pointing out that their second shot at love is bound to last because of how much they have both grown.
"We're older now, we're smarter, we have more experience, we're at different places in our lives, we have kids now, and we have to be very conscious of those things," Lopez told People last year. "It's a beautiful outcome that this has happened in this way at this time in our lives where we can really appreciate and celebrate each other and respect each other."