Jennifer Lopez Gushes Over 'One Of The Best Years Yet' While Offering Never-Before-Seen Snaps Of Her Wedding Looks

Ever since the couple reunited after calling off their 2003 wedding, they appear to be living on cloud nine, with the duo even pointing out that their second shot at love is bound to last because of how much they have both grown.

SUPPORTING THE HOME TEAM! BEN AFFLECK & SON SAMUEL CHEER ON BELOVED BOSTON CELTICS AS THEY FACE OFF AGAINST THE LOS ANGELES LAKERS

"We're older now, we're smarter, we have more experience, we're at different places in our lives, we have kids now, and we have to be very conscious of those things," Lopez told People last year. "It's a beautiful outcome that this has happened in this way at this time in our lives where we can really appreciate and celebrate each other and respect each other."