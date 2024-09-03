Jennifer Lopez Feels 'Bitter' About Ben Affleck Divorce as She Wanted to 'Make Things Work' But 'It Didn't Matter' to Actor
Jennifer Lopez didn't want to go through divorce for a fourth time, but Ben Affleck seemed to leave her no choice.
The "On the Floor" singer filed for divorce from the Gone Girl star on Tuesday, August 20, two years after the duo tied the knot in July 2022 and more than a decade after they called off their first engagement in early 2004.
Following the official end of her marriage two weeks ago, Lopez "still feels very fortunate" with her life despite feeling "some bitterness" about her breakup from Affleck, a source close to the Shotgun Wedding actress recently spilled to a news publication.
"She tried so hard to make things work and it didn't matter to Ben," the insider added of Lopez, who cited their date of separation as April 26 in divorce documents she filed without an attorney present last month.
While adjusting to being single again, Lopez is "surrounded by family, friends and her kids," the source noted of the "Let's Get Loud" hitmaker, who shares twins Max and Emme, 16, with ex-husband Marc Anthony, 55.
"She always manages to have a positive outlook. The divorce is difficult for her, but she always finds a way to move forward," the confidante continued.
Meanwhile, a source close to Affleck declared the Argo actor is "doing well" and "slowly moving into his new home."
As OK! previously reported, Affleck purchased a $20.5 million house for himself in Los Angeles prior to his split from Lopez being revealed to the public.
The Air star closed escrow on his Pacific Palisades, Calif., estate on Wednesday, July 24 — which just so happened to be Lopez's birthday. That same day, the Marry Me actress also finalized the sale of her New York City condo.
"He's where he wants to be: close to his kids and in a neighborhood that he loves," the insider close to Affleck explained of his new pricey pad and the children he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner. "He enjoys working too, and is very focused on the positives."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
In the divorce documents filed by Lopez last month, the "Jenny From the Block" singer cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for her and Affleck's split.
Lopez additionally requested the court have her name changed back to "Jennifer Lynn Lopez" after legally making it "Jennifer Lynn Affleck" upon tying the knot with the 52-year-old more than two years prior.
The Atlas star also asked for neither party to be awarded spousal support and requested a separation of their assets and debts.
Lopez said the "exact nature and extent" of community and quasi-community property were still being sorted but promised to have them "determined" shortly.
People spoke to sources about Lopez and Affleck.