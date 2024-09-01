Jennifer Lopez Shares Cryptic Quote About Being 'Unbothered' After Ben Affleck Divorce: See the Sultry Photos
Jennifer Lopez isn't letting heartbreak keep her down!
The triple-threat, 55, took to Instagram on Saturday, August 31, to share a slew of photos from the summer along with a few cryptic quotes amid her impending divorce from her estranged husband, Ben Affleck.
"Oh, it was a summer," Lopez captioned the numerous pictures of herself in some sultry poses, enjoying time with loved ones and numerous telling messages.
In one of the shots, the text on a T-shirt worn by an anonymous person reads, "She's in bloom and unbothered out of reach and at peace."
The Selena actress also added a photo of a quote that says, "Everything is unfolding in divine order."
The subtle hints about Lopez's mindset comes after the "Get Right" singer officially filed to end her two-year marriage to the Argo actor, 52, on August 20 — which happened to be the second anniversary of their lavish Georgia wedding.
“Jen and Ben have been separated since April, when he asked for space and moved out,” an insider revealed. “Ultimately, the marriage was not fixable."
“When the marriage began to fall apart, J.Lo held out hope they could fix it, even canceling her summer tour in May, but Ben had no intention of working on things,” the source added. “The more time they spent apart, the more clear it became to him the marriage was a mistake.”
The former pair rekindled their early 2000's romance in 2021 after calling off their first engagement in 2004. With the joy of getting back together, Lopez could never have imagined the tragic ending to their fairytale.
"The honeymoon phase was very quick for them. Their differences came out early on in the relationship after they got married and were arguing," another insider spilled. "Being private meant different things to the two and drove a wedge between them. Their relationship was like 'opposites attract' until it wasn't."
The Second Act star and Affleck spent the summer on opposite coasts before Lopez ultimately made the decision to legally end their union.
"It's been incredibly difficult for her that Ben chose to pull away from their marriage and move on with his life, leaving her behind. She didn't want a divorce. She wanted to figure things out," the source said. "They love each other. Jennifer is not the type to just give up. It's been almost torture for her to wait around. Her family and friends agree that it was the right decision. She's surrounded by a lot of love and support. She'll be fine. She's strong and always comes out on top."