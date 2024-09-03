Summer of Splits: 11 Celebrity Pairs Who Called It Quits This Season

Cardi B and Offset broke up for good on July 31 after the "WAP" singer filed for divorce again. Their on-again, off-again relationship was infamously bombarded with issues, including infidelity.

According to the documents, Cardi B requested primary custody of their kids.

One day after submitting the filing, the "Please Me" hitmaker confirmed she is pregnant with her third child.

"You've reminded me that I never have to choose between life, love, and my passion!" she wrote on Instagram. "I love you so much and can not wait for you to witness what you helped me accomplish, what you pushed me to do! It's so much easier taking life's twists, turns and test laying down, but you, your brother and your sister have shown me why it's worth it to push through!"