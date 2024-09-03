Summer of Splits: 11 Celebrity Pairs Who Called It Quits This Season
Joe Jonas and Stormi Bree
Joe Jonas and Stormi Bree called it quits in June after their short-lived relationship, which reportedly started in January following The Jonas Brothers member's divorce from Sophie Turner.
"Joe has a very busy schedule between his kids and his career, so his romantic life has to take a back seat for now," a source told Us Weekly.
Charles Spencer and Karen Spencer
Charles Spencer and Karen Spencer filed for divorce after nearly 13 years of marriage, Princess Diana's younger brother confirmed to The Mail on Sunday on June 8.
"It is immensely sad," Charles continued. "I just want to devote myself to all my children, and to my grandchildren, and I wish Karen every happiness in the future."
The estranged couple wed in June 2011 and welcomed daughter Charlotte Diana during their marriage.
Cameron Mathison and Vanessa Mathison
On July 31, Cameron Mathison and Vanessa Mathison ended their two decades of marriage just four days after their 22nd wedding anniversary.
The estranged couple, who wed in July 2002, said in a statement, "We enter this new chapter with deep love, kindness, and respect for each other. We hold gratitude in our hearts for the wonderful years we shared together."
Christina Haack and Josh Hall
Christina Haack experienced her third divorce after her estranged husband, Joshua Hall, filed for a dissolution of their union due to irreconcilable differences, the filing obtained by People on July 15 showed.
The pair confirmed their marriage in April 2022, though the divorce documents revealed they tied the knot on October 6, 2021.
Cardi B and Offset
Cardi B and Offset broke up for good on July 31 after the "WAP" singer filed for divorce again. Their on-again, off-again relationship was infamously bombarded with issues, including infidelity.
According to the documents, Cardi B requested primary custody of their kids.
One day after submitting the filing, the "Please Me" hitmaker confirmed she is pregnant with her third child.
"You've reminded me that I never have to choose between life, love, and my passion!" she wrote on Instagram. "I love you so much and can not wait for you to witness what you helped me accomplish, what you pushed me to do! It's so much easier taking life's twists, turns and test laying down, but you, your brother and your sister have shown me why it's worth it to push through!"
Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague
After five years together, Molly-Mae Hague disclosed on August 14 that she and her fiancé, Tommy Fury, had called it quits. They met while starring on Love Island in 2019 and got engaged in 2023.
"I will forever be grateful for the most important thing to me now and always, my beautiful daughter," part of Hague's statement read. "Without us there would be no her, she will always be my priority. I want to thank you all for the love you have shown us over the last five years. You have all been a part of our journey and I feel it's right to share this with you all."
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's "greatest love story never told" officially ended when the Atlas actress filed for divorce from her estranged husband of nearly two years on August 20. She listed their date of separation as April 26, 2024, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the cause.
"She tried really hard to make things work, and is heartbroken," a source told People of Lopez. "The kids are a top priority, as they always have been."
Lopez and Affleck dealt with marital issues for months before The Mother star submitted the filing.
Joey Lawrence and Samantha Cope
Samantha Cope filed for divorce from Joey Lawrence on August 21, two months after the listed date of separation, and requested sole custody of their child. The filing came after reports claimed Lawrence cheated on his wife with his Socked in for Christmas costar Melina Alves, who was married to Edward Rider.
One day after the news broke, TMZ revealed that Alves' estranged husband filed for divorce in July and claimed she had an affair with the Blossom alum.
Amid the infidelity claims, Lawrence took to Instagram on August 29 and denied the allegations.
"Melina and I became close friends and I did not have a physical relationship with her while filming the movie Socked in for Christmas. These rumors are false. Our bond was based on shared experiences and an understanding of the challenges we were both facing in our personal lives," he explained, adding that his and Cope's marriage was already "deeply troubled" when he met Alves.
Judge Greg Mathis and Linda Mathis
Linda Mathis, Judge Greg Mathis' wife of 39 years, filed for divorce in the Los Angeles Superior Court on August 22, citing irreconcilable differences. She listed their date of separation as July 17.
She requested spousal support, but the documents did not mention whether they had a prenuptial agreement.
Martine McCutcheon and Jack McManus
Love Actually star Martine McCutcheon revealed in an August 22 Instagram Story post that her husband, Jack McManus, decided to call it quits with her after 18 years of being together.
"We are both so very blessed and grateful for our beautiful, 9 year old son Rafferty," said McCutcheon, clarifying that their child's "happiness and welfare, has always been, and will continue to be, our number 1 priority."
She revealed that she and her estranged husband "are still finding our new way forward as a family and kindly ask for some privacy at this time ... Especially for our little boy."
Leah Remini and Angelo Pagán
Leah Remini and Angelo Pagán parted ways after 21 years of marriage, they confirmed in a joint statement on August 29.
"This decision came after a lot of thought and care, and as hard as divorce is, we are approaching this with a positive outlook because we know it's what's best for us," the message began/
Remini and Pagan revealed the breakup was cordial, adding they would need "some figuring out to do" before moving on and starting their new lives without each other.
As for the reason behind the split, the pair disclosed, "To put it simply, we both changed, as people do, and we got used to playing roles that didn't fit us anymore. After a lot of effort and consideration, we've decided to take this step, which reflects who we are today. Our bond is still strong — it's just evolved into something different."