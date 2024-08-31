Gorgeous Jennifer Lopez Shows Ben Affleck What He's Missing in First Sighting Since Split

The brunette beauty wore a tight white crop top and dark wash flared jeans as she exited a black vehicle. The celeb looked very put together considering she is dealing with the messy split, as she accessorized with a mini bag, platform heels, sunglasses and tons of rings.

Interestingly enough, the “On the Floor” singer wore some bling on her ring finger. However, it was not the wedding ring Affleck got her when they tied the knot in 2022.