Gorgeous Jennifer Lopez Shows Ben Affleck What He's Missing in First Sighting Since Split
Jennifer Lopez served a revenge look on Friday, August 30.
The star, 55, recently stepped out in L.A. for the first time since she filed for divorce from Ben Affleck, 52, on August 20.
The brunette beauty wore a tight white crop top and dark wash flared jeans as she exited a black vehicle. The celeb looked very put together considering she is dealing with the messy split, as she accessorized with a mini bag, platform heels, sunglasses and tons of rings.
Interestingly enough, the “On the Floor” singer wore some bling on her ring finger. However, it was not the wedding ring Affleck got her when they tied the knot in 2022.
As OK! previously reported, Lopez filed for divorce after months of the couple living on separate coasts. The legal paperwork cited April 26 as the pair’s official date of separation.
A source recently shared that the duo’s split "has been a long time coming."
“Jen and Ben have been separated since April, when he asked for space and moved out,” the insider spilled. “Ultimately, the marriage was not fixable."
While Lopez thought she found her happily ever after with Affleck, their romance became a burden.
“When the marriage began to fall apart, J.Lo held out hope they could fix it, even canceling her summer tour in May, but Ben had no intention of working on things,” the confidante revealed. “The more time they spent apart, the more clear it became to him the marriage was a mistake.”
Though the mother-of-two wanted to work on their union, she was reportedly glad to be done with the fighting.
A second source dished that Lopez is "doing as well as she can" a week after ending her marriage.
"It's been incredibly difficult for her that Ben chose to pull away from their marriage and move on with his life, leaving her behind. She didn't want a divorce. She wanted to figure things out," the insider noted. "They love each other. Jennifer is not the type to just give up. It's been almost torture for her to wait around.”
Despite the breakup being hard on Lopez, she was apparently “relieved" following the filing.
"Her family and friends agree that it was the right decision," the source shared. "She's surrounded by a lot of love and support. She'll be fine. She's strong and always comes out on top."
