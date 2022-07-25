Never Not Grabbing Headlines Jennifer Lopez Breaks The Internet With Sizzling Naked Photo Shoot For 53rd Birthday
Jennifer Lopez is the master of grabbing attention. The newlywed nearly broke the internet yet again after sharing her nearly nude campaign for J.Lo body on Sunday, July 24, her 53rd birthday.
"We give all this care and attention to the skin on our face, but we sometimes neglect the body. It was important to me to create a skincare routine for the body to address its specific and unique needs, and we started with the booty!" Lopez wrote in part along with the sultry video shared to Instagram.
A VEGAS WEDDING, BROKEN ENGAGEMENT AND MORE: RELIVE JENNIFER LOPEZ & BEN AFFLECK'S ROMANCE IN PHOTOS
The newly minted Mrs. Affleck — who said "I Do" to husband Ben Affleck on Saturday, July 16 —sent the internet into a frenzy, with one fan commenting, "Body Goals 💯💯💯," and another gushing, "Happy birthday my queen 👑❤️ this is so iconic."
"THE MOST BEAUTIFUL WOMAN IN THE WORLD ❤️," one loyal fan wrote while another added, "🔥❤️ happy birthday Jennifer Afleck!"
Lopez is making sure she stays right in the headlines as she continues her romantic honeymoon through Europe with her new hubby — even if it means leaving her husband warn out from the spotlight.
As OK! previously reported, the Argo actor was seen weeping to his new wife as they dined at La Girafe in front of the Eiffel Tower over the weekend. Although it was not clear what made Affleck so upset, Lopez made sure to soothe his worries.
JENNIFER LOPEZ STYLES TWO ELEGANT DESIGNS ON HER WEDDING DAY WITH BEN AFFLECK — GET THE LOOK FOR LESS
Not only did Affleck have a bit of a breakdown during their sweet escape, but it seems all of the whirlwind changes in his life as of late made the father-of-three quite tired, as he was seen dosing off while on a family ride with their blended brood on a Paris river boat.
The rekindled pair, who reconciled last year, tied the knot in an intimate Las Vegas ceremony after calling off their initial engagement in 2003 and going their separate ways months later.
"Exactly what we wanted. Last night we flew to Vegas, stood in line for a license with four other couples, all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world. Behind us two men held hands and held each other," the super star announced to the world on Sunday, July 17, of their nuptials. "In front of us, a young couple who made the three hour drive from Victorville on their daughter’s second birthday — all of us wanting the same thing — for the world to recognize us as partners and to declare our love to the world through the ancient and nearly universal symbol of marriage."