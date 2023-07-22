Jennifer Lopez Was ‘Miffed’ as Everyone Was ‘Basically Fawning’ Over Beyoncé at Hamptons July 4 Party
Jennifer Lopez was not happy about all of the attention Beyoncé was receiving at Michael Rubin's Fourth of July Party.
According to insiders, while both pop divas attended the swanky Hamptons event with their respective husbands, Ben Affleck and Jay-Z, Jennifer was reportedly jealous of everyone gawking over the "Love On Top" vocalist.
"They exchanged pleasantries then kept a total distance," a source spilled about the vibe between Beyoncé and the "On The Floor" musician at the Monday, July 3, bash. "Everyone was basically fawning over Beyoncé and making more of a fuss over her than Jennifer — she's always felt competitive toward her."
Per the insider at the star-studded gathering, things intensified when even Jennifer's spouse was spotted paying his respects to Queen Bey. "Ben started kissing up when Jennifer's back was turned," the source noted. "Things got increasingly awkward as the hours went by."
This would not be the first feud the Hustlers star has had with one of her peers in the industry. As OK! previously reported. Mariah Carey has been vocal about her and Jennifer's years-long tension.
"I really was trying to say something nice or say nothing at all. I really was," the "Obsessed" singer said during an 2018 interview of her infamous "I don't know her" comment about Jennifer.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"I try to stay away from it because you can’t drown in that. I don’t know how people read comments all the time and then survive," she continued.
The "Get Right" singer commented on her dynamic with Mariah in 2016 during an appearance on What What Happens Live, explaining, "I know from back in the day things that she said about me were not the greatest but we've never met. We don't know each other."
When Mariah was asked about her opinion of the Selena star the same year, she emphasized that she absolutely did not know Jennifer. "You know what? I'm very forgetful. Apparently, I'm forgetful because I don't remember the fact that it was just like, 'Hi, I'm so and so,'" she stated.
Star spoke to sources close to Lopez.