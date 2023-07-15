OK Magazine
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck 'Are in a Good Place' After Weathering Newlywed Stresses

Jul. 15 2023

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are back on cloud nine.

Though this year has come with challenges for the couple, including their notable tension at the Grammys and months-long house hunting journey, it looks like nothing can make problems disappear like a sweet getaway!

Lopez and Affleck have been enjoying the summer in the Hamptons, which according to an insider, was the ticket to mending their newlywed stresses.

"This getaway was just what they needed to refresh and recharge," an insider pointed out to a news outlet.

Bennifer 2.0's summer so far has included them packing on the PDA while shopping, attending billionaire Michael Rubin's famous Fourth of July party and bonding with their blended brood.

“Ben and Jen are embracing this time with their children,” added the source, with Lopez taking on the title of stepmom to Affleck and Jennifer Garner's three kids: Violet, 17, Seraphina, 14, and Samuel, 11.

The Argo actor also became stepdad to Lopez's 15-year-old twins, Emme and Max, with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

Overall, Affleck and J.Lo — who wed last summer after reconciling in 2021 — are, "in a good place and looking forward to more summer fun."

Making their first full summer as husband and wife one to remember, the couple — who is reportedly planning to renew their vows at their new $60 million L.A. mansion — treated Affleck's eldest to an invite to Rubin's star-studded bash earlier this month, where she was seen stunning in a gorgeous white, long dress.

Though the spotlight is nothing new for Affleck and Lopez — whose first go at romance came to a screeching halt partly due to negative media scrutiny — their names have been splashed in the headlines in recent months for everything from their trouble finding their new family home to sightings where they appear to be feuding.

Affleck almost broke the internet earlier this year after joining his wife at the 2023 Grammys, where he appeared to be having a miserable time. The Air actor and director instantly became a meme, with the couple's questionable interaction at the table also becoming a talked-about matter online.

In the now-viral clip, Affleck was seen whispering something into Lopez's ear, only for the Latin pop star to whip her head around and sternly say something back to her husband.

Affleck addressed the controversial moment shortly after, admitting he was messing with his spouse when the cameras caught them.

"I saw [GRAMMY host Trevor Noah approach] and I was like, 'Oh, God.' They were framing us in this shot, but I didn’t know they were rolling," the Gone Girl star explained. "I leaned into her and I was like, 'As soon they start rolling, I’m going to slide away from you and leave you sitting next to Trevor.' She goes, 'You better f**king not leave.' That’s a husband-and-wife thing. I mean, some of it is, I’m like, 'All right, who is this act?' Like, I don’t keep up. My wife does, obviously. And yeah, it is your wife’s work event."

Star spoke to the source about the couple being in a good place.

